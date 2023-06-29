State-dog push lacked bite — just like cream-of-lutefisk campaign

Not exactly a campaign, not this time, but folks at a pooch-loving website called the Pampered Pup last week shared the results of a Minnesota-wide poll and used those results to tout a breed of dog they say should become the official state dog of Minnesota.

“Make the Husky (the) Official State Dog” read their demanding, over-capitalized headline. Like in other states, they argued, the choice reflects deep-rooted historical ties between Minnesotans and their preferred canine companions.

“With their striking appearance and thick coats, Huskies represent the spirit of the North and the beautiful snowy landscapes of Minnesota,” the Pampered Pup people opined in their press release. “These dogs are renowned for their stamina and ability to pull sleds over long distances, embodying the endurance and determination of Minnesota's residents. Huskies thrive in cold climates and are well-equipped to handle the challenging winters that Minnesota often experiences. Moreover, Huskies are known for their friendly and sociable nature, reflecting the warm and welcoming spirit of Minnesota's people.”

The second choice of the 3,000 Minnesotans who responded to the poll: the Norwegian elkhound. “These dogs were historically bred for hunting, tracking, and guarding, making them well-suited for Minnesota's diverse wildlife and challenging terrain,” the site said. “Their endurance and adaptability enable them to thrive in the state's harsh climates.”

At No. 3: the Brittany spaniel. “Their intelligence, trainability, and keen sense of smell make them exceptional companions for outdoor adventures. Furthermore, Brittany Spaniels are known for their loyalty and devotion to their owners.”

Kind of like Minnesotans — the intelligence, being exceptional companions, and loyalty, that is, not those other very-dog and not-very-human qualities.

Just 13 states have official state dogs. That’s even though two-thirds of American households, around 65 million, count felines as family. Minnesota ain’t one of them. Not for a lack of trying, though, including a 2019 push for the Labrador retriever as state dog.

It fell short, just like so many other attempts to designate state things, including a state soup (cream of lutefisk, with legislation proposed in 2022 that, thank heavens, failed), parasite (the leech, 1977), mineral (iron ore, 1990), and color (purple, which was pitched following the death of Prince in 2016). The Minnesota Legislative Reference Library has an exhaustive list of failed state-symbol campaigns.

Unlike so many such efforts, promoters of the labrador retriever as Minnesota state dog — a good choice because they’re friendly and love hunting and water, just like Minnesotans, as they argued to no avail four years ago — used their campaign for a higher good: to teach kids about the lawmaking process, as the St. Cloud Times reported.

For the record, Minnesota has 19 officially and legislatively designated symbols . I’m surprised there aren’t more. I mean, we have a state muffin, for heaven’s sake, which is blueberry, its designation the fruit of Hermantown Rep. Mary Murphy’s toiling in 1988, after third-graders from South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton urged her.

Minnesota also has a state bird: the loon, drink: milk; fish: walleye, fruit: the honeycrisp apple, butterfly: the monarch, flower: pink lady’s slipper, gemstone: agate, grain: wild rice, sport: ice hockey, and more. That last one perhaps would have gone differently had the Vikings actually won one of those Super Bowls.

"Each choice tells a story of the state, its history, its culture, and its people,” the Pampered Pup’s Zach Lovatt said. He was talking specifically about the dogs chosen by different states in his organization’s survey. But really, he could have been referring to any designated state symbol.

Each reflects who we are and what makes us, well, us — what we consider important and identifying. They reflect our pride in where we live.

Except maybe not that cream of lutefisk one.

Chuck Frederick is the News Tribune's editorial page editor. He can be reached at 218-723-5316 or cfrederick@duluthnews.com.

