Sheriff-Elect's View: Staffing, mental health need to be public safety's focus in 2023

With 2022 behind us, we continue to see things moving somewhat back toward normalcy. It seems, though, like things may never return to what they were before 2020.

I was at the grocery store on a recent Sunday and the shelves were fully stocked with popular food items where, often over the last couple of years, their availability was unpredictable. It was a welcome surprise, but when I returned to the store later in the week, I noticed some empty racks and shelves where a few of our family favorites had been. Those same supply-chain issues have impacted public safety, too, whether it’s getting vehicles, parts, or other critical items, it has made things more challenging. Hopefully, the supply-chain issues we’ve been dealing with will continue to improve in 2023.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

It seems many businesses have trouble filling vacancies, which is one factor impacting supply-chain issues. For the first time ever in my lifetime, our area had one of the lowest unemployment numbers in the U.S. One online news article reported the Duluth area has the 23rd-lowest unemployment rate of all metro areas nationwide. I frequently see longer lines and shortened hours at businesses as a result of unfilled positions.

The number of good-paying jobs available in almost every sector and the negativity around law enforcement has been a double whammy, causing applicant numbers for many public-safety jobs to plummet. Currently, many public-safety agencies are hemorrhaging staff.

In 2023, it is going to be more important than ever to focus on recruiting, retention, and ensuring competitive pay. It is critical we continue to recruit the best and brightest, because if you or your family ever needs to make a 911 call and needs law-enforcement response, you want the absolute best there to help. You don’t want the bottom of the barrel helping you in a time of crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensuring adequate staffing with the best of the best is a top priority in the months and years ahead. We are going to have to change and adapt to the new realities of trying to recruit and retain staff. You can help us in this effort by encouraging good people to serve in a public-safety position and by recognizing the great people we have working every minute of every day to keep us safe.

Also, we continue to see an overreliance on the criminal-justice system for mental health issues. I’ve been at the county jail dropping off offenders for the last few decades on a somewhat regular basis and, during a recent visit, I was shocked during a tour to see the significant increase of inmates with mental health issues.

The lack of bed space also impacts our hospitals. I was made aware of a juvenile who has been in a psychiatric unit of a hospital in our area for about one year while waiting for placement at a mental health treatment center. Local hospital rooms are not the place for mentally ill who require specialty treatment for any length of time. But, like jails, they, too, are on the frontline of this crisis and are now doing the work they were never built or meant to do.

Hopefully, 2023 will be the year the Legislature funds mental health beds and removes the criminal-justice system for those in crisis wherever possible. Everyone I spoke with on the campaign trail this past year agreed this issue needs to be more effectively addressed by our Legislature.

As your new sheriff in St. Louis County, I hope you and your family are having a safe and happy holiday season. Know that the great staff of area public-safety agencies will be there when you need them.

Gordon Ramsay was elected in November to replace the retiring Ross Litman as sheriff of St. Louis County. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

St. Louis County Sheriff-elect Gordon Ramsay