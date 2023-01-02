Senator's View: Work in DC ensuring Duluth's place as economic hub

As Minnesotans enjoyed a holiday season filled with family, friends, and joy, I want to look back on what we’ve accomplished this past year and outline the work ahead.

I’m proud of the real progress we’ve made on issues impacting communities across the Northland, from building infrastructure and investing in projects across northern Minnesota to tackling postal and supply-chain issues. Even in a difficult political environment, we’ve gotten so much done, from investing in manufacturing and boosting Duluth’s tourism industry to passing bipartisan legislation to deliver for our veterans.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

I’ve been working to ensure Duluth and the Northland have the infrastructure in place to remain a premier economic hub and to keep our supply chains moving. In the past year, I’ve successfully secured resources to address key infrastructure needs for communities across northern Minnesota. From revitalizing Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge and upgrading the Port of Duluth-Superior to improving wastewater infrastructure in Aurora, bolstering storm drainage systems in Virginia, constructing a new public-safety facility in Chisholm, and securing public-safety resources for Duluth’s firefighters and police officers, investments will make a real difference in the lives of so many people in our state.

At the same time, we took key action to bring down costs for families. For too long, pharmaceutical companies have been ripping off Minnesotans by charging sky-high prices for prescription drugs. I’ve heard from seniors across our state whose Social Security checks get eaten up by the cost of a single medication and who are forced to choose between filling their prescriptions and filling their refrigerator.

That’s why bringing down prescription-drug prices has been a priority of mine throughout my time in the U.S. Senate. This year we finally got it done when we passed legislation that takes critical steps to reduce prescription-drug costs. I’m especially proud that it includes parts of a bill that I’ve long championed to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. This will unleash the power of Medicare’s 50 million seniors to help lower drug costs for all Americans. I have been fighting to get this done for years; and with this legislation now signed into law, seniors can expect to see lower prices for some of the most expensive prescription drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

I also tackled the issue of costs and supply-chain slowdowns. One of the major causes of these supply-chain issues has been the foreign-owned ocean carriers responsible for moving American goods around the world: They have not provided reliable service or fair rates to our shippers. That’s why I teamed up with my Republican colleague, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, to pass bipartisan legislation to ensure these foreign shipping alliances charge fair rates, stop profiting off our businesses’ backs, and fill their empty containers with American products.

Since the bill became law in June, we’ve already begun to see significantly lower shipping costs, making it easier for our products to get out the door and reach customers around the world. I’m hopeful this will soon translate into lower prices for consumers at the grocery store.

At the same time, we are continuing to invest in the Port of Duluth, the largest port on the Great Lakes and a key driver for the region’s economy. Because of the port, we were able to host one of my favorite events of this year: the commissioning ceremony for the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul. It was so great to see so many people gathered together again to watch this state-of-the-art ship officially join the U.S. Navy fleet.

As we look ahead to the new year, I’m optimistic about all we can accomplish if we work together. I was proud to secure resources to help Minnesotans with their heating bills this winter, but we need to continue working to drive down energy costs. We can increase the number of apprenticeships and training opportunities so our workers have the skills they need to succeed in our 21st century economy. We can address the lack of access to affordable child care, housing, and higher education that presents a barrier for far too many Minnesotans looking to enter the workforce. And we can tackle increased crime rates by investing more resources in our police departments.

With the start of a new year and a new Congress, know that I’m committed to continuing to work across the aisle to deliver real results to families throughout Northeastern Minnesota and across our state.

I’m wishing all the readers of the News Tribune a safe and happy holiday season.

Amy Klobuchar represents Minnesota in the U.S. Senate. She wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.