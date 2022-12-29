School Board Chair's View: With strategic planning, School Board excited for year ahead

Hall of Fame athlete and motivational speaker Roger Crawford stated: “Being challenged in life is inevitable; being defeated is optional.” Public education has been challenged; but as we move into 2023, we will not be defeated.

Since 2021, public education in Duluth and across the country has looked and felt challenging. Our communities have found increased mental health and academic crises.There have been staff shortages, falling test scores, and noted behavior challenges, all made worse by the ravages of the pandemic.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

What we do next matters. Duluth public schools must act quickly but differently. Proven interventions, well-designed tutoring, extended learning time, early-childhood education, credit recovery, additional mental health supports, college and career supports, and mentoring are areas we know matter. They are just a few of the areas where we have added staff, programs, and opportunities to benefit our students.

What we do next matters. Our district is deep into a strategic plan that is being developed based upon a rich student-, family-, staff-, and community-engagement process around desired daily experiences. This plan will guide the district into the future, helping to focus and prioritize our work to ensure it benefits stakeholders — most importantly, our students.

The process the district has chosen to implement, through partnership with TeamWorks International, is a shift to a model of continuous planning. That means that once the plan is completed, it will be updated annually, and the district will always have an up-to-date, three-year operational plan, as well as a School Board three-year governance plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This model provides a detailed implementation plan and accountability framework that allows the School Board and stakeholders to be aware of implementation progress through a series of key measures.

As we transition into another year on the calendar, it is important to keep our focus on what is important. As such, the work we are doing on our strategic plan is vital to help us have focus and intensity on those key issues that move us forward. This important work that is being mapped out is for the entire district to embrace to meet the needs of the students we serve.

What we do next matters. The Duluth School Board is rich with the talent and experience in areas of advocacy at the legislative level. We have been present at Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol, as well as the Minnesota School Board Association lobby days, and we meet often with our local legislators. At no time in recent history has the state been in a position to make such a significant impact in educational funding. Now more than ever we will advocate to meet the growing needs of our students. We will make our voices heard for all the students of the Duluth public schools and for public education statewide. We are grateful for partnerships with our Duluth legislators: Sen. Jen McEwen, Rep. Liz Olson and Rep.-elect Alicia Kozlowski.

As School Board members, we continue our pursuit of operating in excellence in governance. We are continuing our board professional development to improve our practices, protocols, and procedures. As board chair, I am striving to be the best I can be while also helping to lead the School Board to be our very best in serving all our students.

Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds stated in his weekly newsletter that joy is on his list of what matters. In the demands found in our schools, it is important to look for the joy, the relationships, and the opportunities. Our hope is the steps implemented this school year will have a positive effect on our students and staff.

What we do now matters. As a board, we are honored to work side by side with talented and hard-working educators. Our superintendent and his cabinet, our principals and their leadership teams, our teachers and staff working in our school buildings and our residential sites, and the many district staff working in our offices and carrying out the mission of every student, every day, we appreciate you all. To the many parents, community members who volunteer their time, who graciously and financially support many school initiatives, we say thank you.

The Duluth School Board is excited for the year ahead!

Jill Lofald