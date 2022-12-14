SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Sam Cook column: Skiers take on tough course

Cross-country skiers gathered in Duluth to race at the Spirit Mountain trails.

Sam Cook
Sam Cook
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
December 14, 2022 06:16 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Standing along the snowpacked trail that weaves through maples and old pines, we watch the skiers come at us in a sinuous symphony of colors. Cross-country skiers, they have come from across the Upper Midwest to these unforgiving hills of the Spirit Mountain Nordic Center on a December weekend.

Now well into this race on the unforgiving hills, the high school and college skiers are fighting to hold on in this nearly 5-mile Duluth CXC Cup race.

A longtime skiing buddy and I are manning a challenging corner on the trail. At this point, the skiers are already fatigued from previous climbs, and now they are faced with a steep descent that curls hard to the left against a backdrop of towering pines.

They knew this corner was coming — they had skied it in warm-up laps. But now they are going all out in a race where seconds matter. Course officials have erected some stout mesh netting along the outside of the curve, just in case centrifugal force carries a skier too wide. Better to have one’s skis and poles become ensnared in woven mesh than go airborne into the trunk of a white pine.

Nearly all of us who volunteer at this annual race once donned racing suits ourselves — and some still do. We know what these kids are going through as they push themselves to their physical limits. We know the chatter of skinny skis fighting to hold edges on crisp corners. We know the leaden ache of quads and calves trying to climb yet another hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a painful glory, this cross-country ski racing. What is it about the human psyche that enjoys, in some unexplainable way, the torment of the long-distance race? What is it about pushing yourself to the edge of exhaustion? What is it about the clanking cowbells and the cheering knots of cold-footed spectators lining the trail?

It is not the glory. That is for sure. The glory belongs to but a few, the physically gifted and highly trained. For the rest of us, it must simply be the heady sensation of operating — for minutes or hours — at the very limit of our physical capabilities. One cannot adequately explain it: You must go there yourself to discover it.

The young skiers keep coming. They climb the last rise before the hairpin corner. They see the Spirit Mountain Ski Patrollers sitting along the trail, ready for any emergency. Then gravity takes over, and the skiers tuck and quick-step, quick-step, quick-step around the curve. Their technique is nearly flawless. Nearly all of them make it. Only a couple manage to snag the mesh with a ski tip. Instantly, they are down and sprawling on snow, poles akimbo, skis snared.

But only their pride sustains injury, and that is momentary. They disentangle, scramble to their feet, point their skis down the trail and charge off again. Only one competitor leaves a shattered ski pole in his wake.

Ultimately, all the racers pass. The final heat is complete. The cheering fades away. Melting dollops of snow fall silently from the maples.

Related Topics: SAM COOK
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune. Reach him at cooksam48@gmail.com or find his Facebook page at facebook.com/sam.cook.5249.
What to read next
122222.op.dnt.jewellpic.jpg.jpeg
Columns
Departing County Commissioner's View: 'It has truly been my honor to serve my community'
From the column: "I look forward to new problems to solve, volunteer efforts I might join, traveling with Kathleen, and watching my grandkids grow."
December 21, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Jewell
122222.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local Doctors' View: Don't spread illness for the holidays
From the column: "We’re especially concerned about protecting the most vulnerable populations from these respiratory illnesses. This includes seniors, young children, and those who are immunocompromised."
December 21, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Dr. Gretchen Karstens and Dr. Jane Rudd
122122.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: After loss, rekindling holiday joy becomes a quest
From the column: "Dickens was on to something. In his famous 'Christmas Carol,' he wrote of the empty seat at the Cratchit table that would deeply resonate with those ... who have truly known loss."
December 20, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Krisa Keute
Ken Martin.jpg
Columns
DFL Chairman's View: Democrats should be excited about presidential primary reforms
From the column: "Even though Minnesota didn’t make the final cut (to host an early primary), I can tell you the process our party ran should make us all proud and optimistic about the future."
December 19, 2022 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Ken Martin