Sam Cook column: Skiers take on tough course

Standing along the snowpacked trail that weaves through maples and old pines, we watch the skiers come at us in a sinuous symphony of colors. Cross-country skiers, they have come from across the Upper Midwest to these unforgiving hills of the Spirit Mountain Nordic Center on a December weekend.

Now well into this race on the unforgiving hills, the high school and college skiers are fighting to hold on in this nearly 5-mile Duluth CXC Cup race.

A longtime skiing buddy and I are manning a challenging corner on the trail. At this point, the skiers are already fatigued from previous climbs, and now they are faced with a steep descent that curls hard to the left against a backdrop of towering pines.

They knew this corner was coming — they had skied it in warm-up laps. But now they are going all out in a race where seconds matter. Course officials have erected some stout mesh netting along the outside of the curve, just in case centrifugal force carries a skier too wide. Better to have one’s skis and poles become ensnared in woven mesh than go airborne into the trunk of a white pine.

Nearly all of us who volunteer at this annual race once donned racing suits ourselves — and some still do. We know what these kids are going through as they push themselves to their physical limits. We know the chatter of skinny skis fighting to hold edges on crisp corners. We know the leaden ache of quads and calves trying to climb yet another hill.

It is a painful glory, this cross-country ski racing. What is it about the human psyche that enjoys, in some unexplainable way, the torment of the long-distance race? What is it about pushing yourself to the edge of exhaustion? What is it about the clanking cowbells and the cheering knots of cold-footed spectators lining the trail?

It is not the glory. That is for sure. The glory belongs to but a few, the physically gifted and highly trained. For the rest of us, it must simply be the heady sensation of operating — for minutes or hours — at the very limit of our physical capabilities. One cannot adequately explain it: You must go there yourself to discover it.

The young skiers keep coming. They climb the last rise before the hairpin corner. They see the Spirit Mountain Ski Patrollers sitting along the trail, ready for any emergency. Then gravity takes over, and the skiers tuck and quick-step, quick-step, quick-step around the curve. Their technique is nearly flawless. Nearly all of them make it. Only a couple manage to snag the mesh with a ski tip. Instantly, they are down and sprawling on snow, poles akimbo, skis snared.

But only their pride sustains injury, and that is momentary. They disentangle, scramble to their feet, point their skis down the trail and charge off again. Only one competitor leaves a shattered ski pole in his wake.

Ultimately, all the racers pass. The final heat is complete. The cheering fades away. Melting dollops of snow fall silently from the maples.

