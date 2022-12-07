Sam Cook column: At water’s edge, regaining perspective

Late on a November afternoon, just before the snow came, we let the old pines near the end of Minnesota Point take us in. A sandy path leads us through a swath of city park land beyond the Sky Harbor Airport. We feel small among the mature pines, the way we humans ought to feel from time to time.

After a time, we follow a sandy trail up and over a dune where the full sweep of lake and sky reveals itself. To the north and east rises the Duluth hillside. To the south, an arriving cargo vessel flagged from the Netherlands slides through Superior Entry.

Sprawling before us is a giant canvas of blue water, pink sky and tiny human figures along the beach. Out on the water, four paddlers glide across the smooth lake in a canoe. Along the beach that stretches toward Duluth, several dogs lead their humans near the water’s edge.

One simply cannot assess the scale of this lake from up the hill somewhere in Duluth. You must go low to get the proper perspective. And if you have arrived full of hurry, walking in the sand will properly slow you down.

I realized I had felt this way — humbled by this great lake — many times before. Sleeping on the beach at the mouth of Ontario’s Cascade River in Pukaskwa National Park. Gazing up at Palisade Head from a kayak. Tucked into a cove for the night while backpacking Isle Royale.

Now, on our home beach, the wavelets roll in, kiss the sand, then slide gently back to rejoin their mother lake.

You realize, one more time, that powerful forces have been at work here over the long throw of time — wind and waves, freezing and thawing, erosion and deposition.

It’s enough to make a human lifetime seem pitifully short.

Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune.