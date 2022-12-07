SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Sam Cook column: At water’s edge, regaining perspective

On a quiet November evening, we do the loop on Minnesota Point.

Sam Cook
Sam Cook
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
December 07, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Late on a November afternoon, just before the snow came, we let the old pines near the end of Minnesota Point take us in. A sandy path leads us through a swath of city park land beyond the Sky Harbor Airport. We feel small among the mature pines, the way we humans ought to feel from time to time.

After a time, we follow a sandy trail up and over a dune where the full sweep of lake and sky reveals itself. To the north and east rises the Duluth hillside. To the south, an arriving cargo vessel flagged from the Netherlands slides through Superior Entry.

Sprawling before us is a giant canvas of blue water, pink sky and tiny human figures along the beach. Out on the water, four paddlers glide across the smooth lake in a canoe. Along the beach that stretches toward Duluth, several dogs lead their humans near the water’s edge.

One simply cannot assess the scale of this lake from up the hill somewhere in Duluth. You must go low to get the proper perspective. And if you have arrived full of hurry, walking in the sand will properly slow you down.

I realized I had felt this way — humbled by this great lake — many times before. Sleeping on the beach at the mouth of Ontario’s Cascade River in Pukaskwa National Park. Gazing up at Palisade Head from a kayak. Tucked into a cove for the night while backpacking Isle Royale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, on our home beach, the wavelets roll in, kiss the sand, then slide gently back to rejoin their mother lake.

You realize, one more time, that powerful forces have been at work here over the long throw of time — wind and waves, freezing and thawing, erosion and deposition.

It’s enough to make a human lifetime seem pitifully short.

Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune. Reach him at cooksam48@gmail.com or find his Facebook page at facebook.com/sam.cook.5249 .

Related Topics: SAM COOK
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune. Reach him at cooksam48@gmail.com or find his Facebook page at facebook.com/sam.cook.5249.
What to read next
122222.op.dnt.jewellpic.jpg.jpeg
Columns
Departing County Commissioner's View: 'It has truly been my honor to serve my community'
From the column: "I look forward to new problems to solve, volunteer efforts I might join, traveling with Kathleen, and watching my grandkids grow."
December 21, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Jewell
122222.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local Doctors' View: Don't spread illness for the holidays
From the column: "We’re especially concerned about protecting the most vulnerable populations from these respiratory illnesses. This includes seniors, young children, and those who are immunocompromised."
December 21, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Dr. Gretchen Karstens and Dr. Jane Rudd
122122.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: After loss, rekindling holiday joy becomes a quest
From the column: "Dickens was on to something. In his famous 'Christmas Carol,' he wrote of the empty seat at the Cratchit table that would deeply resonate with those ... who have truly known loss."
December 20, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Krisa Keute
Ken Martin.jpg
Columns
DFL Chairman's View: Democrats should be excited about presidential primary reforms
From the column: "Even though Minnesota didn’t make the final cut (to host an early primary), I can tell you the process our party ran should make us all proud and optimistic about the future."
December 19, 2022 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Ken Martin