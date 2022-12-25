Retiring Lawmaker's View / One thing learned: Republicans, Democrats a lot alike

I have for the past 28 years been on a truly remarkable journey. It began when I got elected to the Minnesota House in 1994 and will end in less than a month’s time. For nearly three decades I’ve had the opportunity to serve my community in the Minnesota Legislature and to fight for hardworking people across the state. Representing the people of the Arrowhead region has been one of the greatest rewards of my life, made possible by the support and patience of my family.

I often had the privilege of having a seat at the table while key decisions were being made that had deep consequences on our everyday lives. I went toe to toe with governors, became leader of the Senate, and had a hand in hundreds of bills becoming law.

As I look back, I am grateful for the strong relationships I forged and the ability of people to accomplish great things if they put their differences aside for the common good.

I am a union carpenter by trade, and I know carpenters don’t care about petty differences. We’re just focused on getting the job done. I’ve had the unique privilege of being one of the only people to be a part of both Senate caucuses and seeing firsthand how they function. To maybe some folks’ surprise, Democrats and Republicans are a lot more similar than they realize. Both parties have similar motivations, often want to tackle the same problems, and are filled with folks who, like a carpenter, just want to get the job done.

Recently, new members of the Legislature attended freshman orientation at the Capitol where they began to learn about the inner workings of our government. I strongly encourage members to forge relationships across the aisle and other areas of difference. A great deal of the collegiality of the Legislature has eroded over the years, and that spirit of knowing your fellow legislator needs to come back. The challenges we face are too great to tackle alone.

Even with all the years I’ve served, I still sometimes get chills when I see the Capitol looming over St. Paul, like I’m a student on a class field trip witnessing the building for the very first time. There is something special about a magnificent building built for the people. That’s why I worked hard to push for the restoration of the Capitol, so schoolchildren can get the same awe I do when they see “the people’s house” decades from now.

I also want those same schoolchildren to know that Germany might have ruled the world without the mining of Minnesota iron ore. Those tanks, airplanes, battleships, and aircraft carriers in the Second World War weren’t made out of thin air. I am beginning to worry we are forgetting where things come from. Everything we have on earth, from our clothing to our cell phones, is either grown, raised, or mined. We must never let our children forget that milk comes from a cow and corn is grown in a field, and neither just magically appears at the grocery store.

If we are to combat the challenges of climate change, we must have Northeastern Minnesota mining. It takes mining to build electric cars, solar panels, and other green technologies. We are blessed here with this great resource, and we need to utilize it. We cannot cede the green jobs of the future to foreign countries with terrible labor and environmental standards, while also jeopardizing our national security. For those of us who care about the environment, let’s not be our own worst enemy.

After 28 years, I finally decided it’s time to retire. You only get to see your grandkids grow up once, and I don’t want to miss it. The sacrifices our families make for those of us who serve in the Legislature are remarkable. I am truly blessed.

Thank you to all my friends, family, and my constituents for being a part of this incredible journey. Our state is a special place and will continue to be if we work together.

Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, didn’t seek reelection this year after being elected to the Minnesota House in 1994 and then to the Minnesota Senate in 2002. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.