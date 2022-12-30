Representative-Elect's View: With DFL trifecta, agenda in St. Paul can be 'transformative'

One of my elders often tells me, “Gego Wiikanendankayn. Don’t ever give up!” Growing up as a kid running the streets of Duluth, I recall telling myself, “I’m going to make hope so our future is brighter than this.” Flash forward to Election Day, where my strong-standing daughter pulled me close and whispered, “Our superpower is making our own hope and joy!”

The last five weeks have been immeasurably rewarding as we envision a state government that has our backs. The era of gridlock is over as the DFL walks into a majority in the House, Senate, and governorship. As we gear up for the 2023 session, I’m dialed in to community needs and abundant strengths and am already fast at work with and for the people of Minnesota.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

We DFLers organized, trusted, and believed in our collective power and flourishing future. As Minnesota's projected budget surplus soars over $17 billion, we demand a budget that holistically puts people's lives at its center. I’m holding onto the words of legislators from a previous trifecta who said to us new legislators, “Be bold, spend the money, and do the most good for the most people of Minnesota.”

The time is here and now for unmatched energy and political will to pass policy solutions and desperately needed investments that support workers, families, seniors, and youth. This is our opportunity to fully fund our schools, publicly fund child care, boldly invest in housing and mental health supports, help Minnesotans with rising costs and tax relief, prevent gun violence, invest in critical infrastructure and our dynamic workforce, and do so much more to pave our own path toward a thriving Minnesota.

Door by door, while campaigning, we heard loudly and clearly: It’s time for bold, sustaining actions, such as reigning in corporate greed by ensuring fairness in taxes and advancing universal and comprehensive health care so our loved ones can afford their lives. These issues — braided across racial, economic, and climate justice — drove me as a candidate and will guide my values-based priorities as your state representative.

Not only did the DFL gain a trifecta of legislative and executive power, we elected the most diverse Legislature in state history. November was a rainbow wave across the state and country. With a historic class of 12 LGBTQIA2S representatives, we’ve launched a new Queer Caucus ready to fight for sovereignty and liberation. While I may be our state’s first nonbinary state legislator, I promise you I won’t be the last! Together, we’re already working on grassroots solutions to protect rights, expand access to resources, and invest in youth and families.

Despite Minnesota’s projected massive budget surplus, stark and unacceptable inequities remain across race, place, gender, and ability. That’s why I’m proud to have been elected by my peers as vice chair of the House DFL Indigenous and People of Color (POCI) Caucus. Black, Indigenous, and people of color are counting on us to seize this moment and deliver a transformative agenda.

Together, we’ll build on the groundswell of community-led work to continue strengthening community crisis response and banning no-knock warrants, grow wealth through entrepreneurship and economic mobility, invest in deeply affordable housing and pathways to homeownership for communities of color, and more. We’re wide-eyed and laser-focused on using the people’s surplus to advance legislation that urgently improves lives and protects the people, land, air, and waters of Minnesota for generations to come.

Duluth, keep your relentless hope, unmatched dreams, and a community of people who never give up coming in the new year. Now is our time to urgently drive forward the necessary solutions to help our neighbors stand taller and breathe lighter as we move into a brighter, more-just future for the long run.

Alicia Kozlowski was elected in November to represent Minnesota House District 8B in eastern Duluth. Kozlowski wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.