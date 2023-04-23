Pro/Con: There are 870 million reasons to grant the 'right to repair' electronics

Things don’t last like they used to, and that’s a big problem. Every year, Minnesotans spend more on new electronics that break down faster than the last ones we bought.

Meanwhile, manufacturers go out of their way to make products harder to fix. They won’t sell spare parts when things break, they lock repairs with special software, and they give only their “authorized” shops the proprietary tools needed to complete repair jobs.

You can see this trend clearly in the data. In a recent report I authored , we found that, as of 2021, American households spend about $1,767 purchasing new electronic products per year. Despite falling prices for many electronics, this is $287 more than the estimate in our last report using 2019 data, a 19% increase in just two years.

More devices are failing faster and being replaced sooner.

All those junked electronics are causing rising electronic-waste issues. The average American household generates some 115 pounds of e-waste per year, totaling some 131,000 tons across Minnesota. Only a third of electronic waste is properly recycled, and when we dispose of electronics we add toxic elements such as lead, mercury, and cadmium to our landfills.

There is an obvious, common-sense solution to all this. Let’s fix what we already have. In fact, if Minnesotans fixed instead of replaced our devices so they lasted 50% longer, families in the state would save a total of $870.6 million per year.

That’s huge savings for families as costs for everything are rising.

It’s time to unleash repair. First we need to force manufacturers to stop restricting repair. When only manufacturers or their “authorized” dealers can fix something, they can charge whatever they want or try to push you into buying an upgrade.

That’s why Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, and Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, are pushing for a new right-to-repair law here in Minnesota. It would require manufacturers to sell spare parts and any special software tools and make manuals available so we can fix our stuff ourselves.

Do you agree? You should make sure lawmakers hear from you. You know that the manufacturers and their lobbyists will be causing a stink. The question is whether they hear from constituents who have 870 million reasons to remove barriers to repair.

Nathan Proctor of Arlington, Massachusetts, is the senior right-to-repair campaign director for the nonprofit Public Interest Network ( publicinterestnetwork.org ), which includes Environment Minnesota . He wrote this for the News Tribune after working closely in Minnesota on legislation to remove barriers to repair.

