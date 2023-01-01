Police Chief's View: Crime down in Duluth, police can reconnect with community

2022 was marked as a year of transition and challenges for the Duluth Police Department. There were numerous leadership changes in several key positions, from the chief down to sergeants. We also had a record number of staff either resign or retire.

As challenging as the year was, it also brought us opportunities to examine past practices and how we can do better in the future. In 2023, DPD will focus on rebuilding, recruiting, and retaining staff and community relationships.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

In 2022, 27 sworn staff members left the department. Some of these officers moved on to new opportunities in fields outside of law enforcement, others left for departments closer to their hometowns, and several retired after long careers serving our Duluth community. As we look to fill these vacancies, we will seek individuals of character while working to build a department where one chooses to spend an entire career.

Despite staffing challenges, we continue to see crime in our community trending downward, based on 2021 and 2022 year-to-date numbers. Our community regularly communicates its concerns about safety in our downtown area as well as other neighborhoods. While we understand such assessments, the numbers, in terms of crimes, show a different picture. What we see are social issues in these areas that directly impact peoples’ perception of an area’s safety. These issues continue to include persons experiencing homelessness, substance-use disorders, and mental health issues.

In 2023, we will again work with government and non-government entities to create solutions to help our most vulnerable population. This includes our CORE (Co-Response) unit collaborating with the community crisis response team, downtown Duluth’s social worker, the police department’s Substance Use Response Team, and St. Louis County Social Services. We have made great strides with these relationships and partnerships and continually look for innovative ways to have a greater impact in making our community safer.

Recently, we posted our recruitment and retention plan on our website. Recruiting officers who show care, compassion, and empathy — and who demonstrate the Duluth Police Department’s mission and values — is a top priority for us, as is retaining our high-quality officers. The recruitment and retention document details an action plan for hiring and retaining Duluth’s finest. We will grow the Community Service Officer-Intern Program, develop relationships with our area schools and colleges, and engage diverse community groups to help us attract future police officers.

As a department, we will reestablish connections lost due to the pandemic and create new ones with groups that have formed since. We want to build trust with our community members so they recognize this is their department, a place where they can find help, be connected with resources, and feel heard. When we engage people in their spaces, we have an opportunity to cultivate relationships into partnerships so we can work together to improve community safety.

With changes and challenges come a multitude of opportunities to improve our organization’s public-safety efforts and to maintain a forward-thinking attitude. I am excited to help move the Duluth Police Department in this new direction with the help of the 189 dedicated individuals working at DPD, along with our community members, business community, nonprofits, and other government agencies. I will collaborate with those around me, inside and outside of the police department, who want to work with us and are subject-matter experts in their disciplines, to move our collective vision of a safe Duluth for all forward.

We have exceptional sworn and professional staff who chose this profession and this department to serve with and for our Duluth community. I am looking forward to 2023 as we bring these ideas to fruition. I hope all in our community enjoy a safe and healthy holiday season.

Mike Ceynowa was chosen in September as Duluth’s new police chief. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa Contributed / Duluth Police Department