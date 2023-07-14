Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

‘Placeholder president’ declared ‘long national nightmare’ over

Remembering President Gerald Ford, whose 110th birthday is today, July 14

071523.op.dnt.covertoon2.jpg
Gary McCoy / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Jeremy Lott
Today at 10:00 AM

Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had never gotten along well. It likely didn’t pain the president much to acquiesce in the ousting of his vice president over illegal kickbacks while the president struggled to keep his own job. It was 1973, and President Nixon still gave every indication that he wanted to beat the Watergate rap. But that left the problem of who would fill the vacancy.

The vice presidency had frequently sat vacant. The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, changed that and prevented a unified Democratic government for a few years. Given the radicalism of the 94th Congress, which brought a Democratic wave of new faces into both chambers to push for regulatory expansions on several fronts, that was probably a good thing.

Nixon didn’t precisely cherry-pick then-House Minority Leader Gerald Ford. As Democratic House Speaker Carl Albert bluntly told the New York Times, “We gave Nixon no choice but Ford.” He was a known quantity and had been around forever, having first entered Congress in 1949 from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

071523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Columns
RELATED: Ford forever judged for his pardon of disgraced President Nixon
Remembering President Gerald Ford, whose 110th birthday is today, July 14
51m ago
 · 
By  Ivan Eland

In only one of those Congresses, during the first half of President Dwight Eisenhower’s first term, did Republicans enjoy a small House majority. Ford later confessed to being frustrated about congressional Republicans’ inability to gain traction under his leadership.

Ford was our only “placeholder president,” appointed rather than elected to a national office. He inherited a massive political scandal, the worst economy since the Great Depression, a Federal Reserve that had lost all credibility on inflation, and the aftermath of an acrimonious end to the Vietnam War.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, Ford was dealt what looked to be an extremely weak hand. How did he play those cards during his short presidency? Ford did some important things that made a huge difference in the country and got him within striking distance of staying in the White House on election night in 1976.

When Ford addressed the country after taking the presidential oath of office on Aug. 9, 1974, he uttered the famous words, “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.”

The words that followed gave some clue as to the hard choice he was contemplating.

“Our Constitution works. Our great republic is a government of laws and not of men. Here, the people rule. But there is a higher power, by whatever name we honor Him, who ordains not only righteousness but love, not only justice but mercy,” Ford said.

Just shy of a month later, on Sept. 8, Ford told the nation from the Oval Office that he would “grant a full, free, and absolute pardon unto Richard Nixon for all offenses against the United States which he, Richard Nixon, has committed or may have committed.”

Ford maintained that this act of mercy, to his predecessor and to the disgusted American public, was not without a price for Nixon. By accepting the pardon, Nixon legally admitted his role in those offenses. He had denied them before.

Many Democrats had pushed Ford for vice president, frankly because they thought he would be a pushover. After the Democratic wave election of 1974, he found a way to push back with his pen. In only two years, he racked up an impressive 66 vetoes and pocket vetoes of bills. Further, Ford cobbled together a large enough coalition in a hostile Congress to sustain all but 12 of those vetoes.

Of course, Ford made some mistakes. He picked progressive Republican Nelson Rockefeller as his statutory vice-presidential replacement. He made a silly speech about how cutting down on food waste could affect inflation. He also promoted silly Whip Inflation Now! (W.I.N.) buttons rather than challenging the Federal Reserve to do its duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, many Americans of both parties appreciated the job Ford did enough that he only narrowly lost to former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter. A few thousand votes in select states would have put him over the top. He also narrowly beat a Republican primary challenge by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan. One of the great counterfactuals of American history is how the 1976 election would have turned out if Ford had picked Reagan as his running mate.

Jeremy Lott is managing editor of the Competitive Enterprise Institute (cei.org), a nonprofit libertarian think tank in Washington, D.C. He is also the author of “The Warm Bucket Brigade,” a history of the American vice presidency.

Jeremy Lott.jpg
Jeremy Lott
READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
Nathaniel Rankin_2023
Columns
Candidate's View: All of us are needed to make Duluth great
3d ago
 · 
By  Nathaniel James Rankin
Core samples in boxes lay across a table.
Columns
Local View: Is Talon Metals chasing the wrong minerals?
4d ago
 · 
By  Lynn Anderson
Tara Swenson May 2 2023 Photo City Councilor District 4.jpg
Columns
Candidate's View: Duluth must prioritize public safety, its streets
4d ago
 · 
By  Tara Swenson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
woman in skirt stands underneath arched hallway reading "284"
Members Only
Business
Park Point's Train Car Retreat full of history
3h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Crescent Lake, Superior National Forest
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Here are some wild alternatives to Boundary Waters trips — no permit needed
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
four orange and yellow winged insects cling to plant
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: European skippers common locally in midsummer
4h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
working at a mini fiber mill
Business
Minnesota ranchers raise fiber mill in Northland
15h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine