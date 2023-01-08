Overheard: Remote voting decision 'a disservice'
"Change can happen when done through the proper channels. ... This discussion bypassed that process."
“Democrats made the decision to allow remote voting in perpetuity, which means (Minnesota state) senators no longer have to be present to cast votes on legislation. I was extremely disappointed that they chose to move in this direction. Change can happen when done through the proper channels — we have a Rules Committee that reviews and vets these potential changes, yet this discussion bypassed that process. As a result, senators are now permitted to vote remotely on all legislation going forward. This is a disservice to the people they were elected to represent. We have a duty to voters — they trust us to be here working on their behalf, and this short-sighted rule change undermines that process.”
— Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Brook Park, in a commentary distributed Friday, Jan. 6