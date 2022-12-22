Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

National View: Yes, I want for coal for Christmas — and other reliable energy sources

From the column: "During this season of celebration, please take a moment to remember that so many of the things we find magical and special require energy."

122522.op.dnt.toon.png
Gary McCoy / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Emily Arthun
December 22, 2022 01:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Coal has long been associated with Christmas as the gift for the naughty. Tradition has become that parents use the threat of coal as a stocking stuffer to keep their children’s behavior on the straight and narrow. Commercial retailers have even cashed in on this tradition by offering coal toys, sweets, and such for those naughty children. If we roll back the times, we would find that in Europe the poor wished for coal in their stockings to warm their homes.

Certainly, no one today would have guessed that once again Europe would be asking for coal to supplement its energy needs.

Christmas is a time of wonderment and magic. We find ourselves enjoying the beautiful lights that decorate our houses, businesses, and parks. Many Americans don’t think twice about how much energy is needed to power our enjoyment.

As Americans, we are accustomed to “what we want, we get.” How many of the gifts that we have purchased or hope to receive require energy? The answer is all of them whether it was energy to make and transport the gift or the energy needed to make those must-have electronics work. And let’s not forget the energy that makes the lights of the season so splendid, keeps our homes warm, and allows us to cook all those wonderful holiday treats.

During this season of celebration, please take a moment to remember that so many of the things we find magical and special require energy. And our ability to access that energy requires a balanced, reliable, and secure energy-generation infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a nation, we are fortunate to have an abundance of reliable, affordable energy sources provided by coal, nuclear, hydro, and natural gas. These energy sources have reliably kept Americans safe and comfortable year-round for decades and are capable of continuing to do so long into the future.

As Americans, we literally risk our way of life if we choose to ignore how our most basic needs are met. As a country, we have one of the most diverse portfolios of natural resources, which has allowed us to become energy independent and reduce our exposure to hostile nations.

If managed well, our natural resources can provide reliable and affordable energy. We must recognize that our best outcome is when all these resources work together. It is shortsighted and dangerous to forego any energy source for unsound reasons.

If we fail to support all available energy sources — including coal, nuclear, and natural gas — we may find that in just a few short years we too will be asking for coal at Christmas.

Emily Arthun of Gillette, Wyoming, is CEO of the American Coal Council (americancoalcouncil.org), a trade organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

Emily Arthun.jpg
Emily Arthun

Related Topics: ENERGY AND MININGCHRISTMAS
What to read next
122422.op.dnt.mcgrathpic.jpg
Columns
Local View: Christmas not always calm and bright
From the column: "All these years later, my siblings and I, with one glance at the photo, know exactly what was going on."
December 23, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  David McGrath
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
"There is nothing as humans that we can do to better the Christmas story. Period. ... The rest is just human trappings."
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
122322.op.dnt.winchellpic1.jpg
Columns
Local View: Magical Christmas tale shared — while rest of the world waits
From the column: "Was it the REAL Santa? He’s not supposed to come until tonight."
December 22, 2022 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Deborah Winchell
122222.op.dnt.jewellpic.jpg.jpeg
Columns
Departing County Commissioner's View: 'It has truly been my honor to serve my community'
From the column: "I look forward to new problems to solve, volunteer efforts I might join, traveling with Kathleen, and watching my grandkids grow."
December 21, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Jewell