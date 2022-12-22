National View: Yes, I want for coal for Christmas — and other reliable energy sources

Coal has long been associated with Christmas as the gift for the naughty. Tradition has become that parents use the threat of coal as a stocking stuffer to keep their children’s behavior on the straight and narrow. Commercial retailers have even cashed in on this tradition by offering coal toys, sweets, and such for those naughty children. If we roll back the times, we would find that in Europe the poor wished for coal in their stockings to warm their homes.

Certainly, no one today would have guessed that once again Europe would be asking for coal to supplement its energy needs.

Christmas is a time of wonderment and magic. We find ourselves enjoying the beautiful lights that decorate our houses, businesses, and parks. Many Americans don’t think twice about how much energy is needed to power our enjoyment.

As Americans, we are accustomed to “what we want, we get.” How many of the gifts that we have purchased or hope to receive require energy? The answer is all of them whether it was energy to make and transport the gift or the energy needed to make those must-have electronics work. And let’s not forget the energy that makes the lights of the season so splendid, keeps our homes warm, and allows us to cook all those wonderful holiday treats.

During this season of celebration, please take a moment to remember that so many of the things we find magical and special require energy. And our ability to access that energy requires a balanced, reliable, and secure energy-generation infrastructure.

As a nation, we are fortunate to have an abundance of reliable, affordable energy sources provided by coal, nuclear, hydro, and natural gas. These energy sources have reliably kept Americans safe and comfortable year-round for decades and are capable of continuing to do so long into the future.

As Americans, we literally risk our way of life if we choose to ignore how our most basic needs are met. As a country, we have one of the most diverse portfolios of natural resources, which has allowed us to become energy independent and reduce our exposure to hostile nations.

If managed well, our natural resources can provide reliable and affordable energy. We must recognize that our best outcome is when all these resources work together. It is shortsighted and dangerous to forego any energy source for unsound reasons.

If we fail to support all available energy sources — including coal, nuclear, and natural gas — we may find that in just a few short years we too will be asking for coal at Christmas.

Emily Arthun of Gillette, Wyoming, is CEO of the American Coal Council (americancoalcouncil.org), a trade organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. She wrote this for the News Tribune.