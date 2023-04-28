99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

National View: Workers Memorial Day a reminder that more can be done to protect those on the job

From the column: "We all have a role to play in making sure our nation’s workplaces do not endanger our safety and health."

Safety team help employee accident falling scaffolding to the floor.
Friday, April 28, is Workers Memorial Day.
Getty Images
Opinion by Bill Donovan
Today at 7:08 AM

In 2021, 5,190 workers died on the job in the U.S., including 80 in Minnesota, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recently available data. Every day, 14 people suffer work-related deaths.

These numbers remind us of the dangers many workers face. Behind these numbers, there are people who mourn each loss. For them, these statistics are loved ones: They’re parents, children, siblings, relatives, friends, or co-workers. Of these fallen Minnesotans, 73 were men and seven were women, two were new to careers at 18 or 19 years old, and nine were close to retirement at 65 years of age or older.

For those left behind, the day their loved one was lost becomes a sad remembrance. Graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special times are forever tainted.

To pay tribute to those whose jobs claimed their lives, today, April 28, is Workers Memorial Day. It’s an opportunity for us to pause and join those families, friends, and co-workers in recalling those who suffered work-related injuries and illnesses. The remembrance also recognizes the grief that their survivors face in the days, months, and years afterward.

Workers Memorial Day also reminds us that more must be done to prevent workplace deaths and injuries. For those of us at the U.S. Department of Labor and, specifically, its Occupational Safety and Health Administration, this annual commemoration reinforces our commitment to developing and enforcing standards and initiatives to safeguard workers and guide employers as they work to provide safe workplaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, we all have a role to play in making sure our nation’s workplaces do not endanger our safety and health. If you see people exposed to workplace dangers, don’t ignore your concerns. Alert the employer or contact your local OSHA office or law enforcement agency. Demand that the stores you frequent, the companies that get your business, and those you hire don’t endanger the people they employ. If they won’t, take your business to those who respect their workers’ rights to a safe and healthy workplace — and who don’t put profit ahead of the lives of the people who help them earn it.

On Workers Memorial Day 2023, let’s remember those who didn’t return home after work and commit ourselves to making sure no one is forced to trade their life for a paycheck.

Bill Donovan is the OSHA regional administrator in Chicago. The region includes Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

Bill Donovan.jpg
Bill Donovan
READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
042623.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: Step up, Duluth, for collaborative homelessness campaign
April 25, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Diane Desotelle
042523.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Columns
Local View: Duluth needs more climate-change pollinators
April 24, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Tone Lanzillo
042523.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: Government-run health insurance is false hope
April 24, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  John Reynolds
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC01477.JPG
Minnesota
'Trans refuge' bill, conversion therapy ban, abortion protections become Minnesota law
April 27, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
high school science club
Local
Extra Credit Q&A: Duluth East students excel in new Science Fair Club
April 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Mesabi Trail
Northland Outdoors
Northland battle against Lou Gehrig's disease adds bike ride
April 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Nature_belted kingfisher
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Belted kingfisher returns to river
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber