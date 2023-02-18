National View: Struggling tourism industry needs a federal response

For the past several years, COVID-19 ran rampant and devastated businesses across the country. Especially hard hit was the tourism industry, as travel ground to a standstill overnight and Americans were asked to shelter in place to discourage unnecessary contact with others.

While most sectors of our economy are getting back on their feet, the tourism industry waits to recover.

Hopefully, the administration of President Joe Biden will examine its policies impacting tourism — and Congress does likewise and commits to policies and reforms the tourism industry needs.

During the pandemic, hotels, resorts, aircraft, and convention centers stood empty as the engines that drove many communities fell silent. While some businesses have since rebounded — and some were saved through the direct intervention of the federal government — there are still hurdles to overcome.

The hit New York City took says it all: The $19 billion the city took in from tourism in 2019 hovered near zero for well over a year, a shocking and stark figure that set off sirens about the urgency of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

To help alleviate the problem and even drive local economies to further heights, we can look to previous federal actions for a proactive and fitting solution.

The global financial calamity borne of the housing crisis in the early 2010s led to similar financial struggles, as Americans cut back on expenses and leisure travel. Realizing the effects this would have on the impacted industries, the federal government sought after and considered a constellation of diverse solutions to help ease the problems presented by the difficult economic environment. One of these solutions was to examine the issuance of tourism visas and offer several key changes to allow more international tourists to enter the United States.

As it stands, the system for processing tourism visas is something of a mess. Unlike many other countries around the world, the United States only accepts visitors from a handful of countries whose citizens do not need to seek a visa before arriving in the U.S., with the rest forced to apply for a visa at their respective local embassy or consulate. Backlogs, depending on the country, can vary wildly, with some approaching or even exceeding a year . There is also a nonrefundable (in the case of rejection) affiliated cost of $160 per person just to apply. Factors like these constrict the number of travelers, who are desperately needed as the wider economy struggles.

In 2012, an executive order aimed at cutting wait times and offering more people from across the globe the chance to visit the United States was implemented. This push increased visa processing times and capacities in the embassies of key countries while simultaneously creating a National Travel and Tourism Strategy to coordinate the government approach.

While these moves seem modest, they provided a desperately needed boon during a dark time. These efforts also bore fruit, with international travel spending eclipsing $155 billion in 2019. With millions of jobs reliant on travel, this means more hours worked, more jobs created (or retained), and more money flowing through the economy.

Congress and President Biden should follow the lead of previous administrations and examine similar pathways to economic growth, especially as the possibility of another recession looms.

Gerard Scimeca is an attorney and serves as chairman and co-founder of CASE, or Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (caseforconsumers.org), a free-market consumer-advocacy organization based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Gerard Scimeca

————————————

RELATED: In Duluth, tourism is on the upswing

ADVERTISEMENT

The city of Duluth’s tourism industry took another stride toward recovery in December, the News Tribune reported Feb. 4. Year-end numbers showed that annual tourism tax collections from hotel stays and restaurant and bar tabs rose 10.8% compared with the previous year and more than 11% relative to the pre-pandemic performance of 2019.

Some of these increases reflected the impact of inflation, which drove prices up an average of 6.5% last year. Even so, local tourism spending significantly outpaced the rising cost of goods and services, said Jennifer Carlson, Duluth’s finance director.

Getty Images / Visitors line the walls along the Duluth Ship Canal when a vessel arrives or departs.

Hotel room occupancy has yet to quite return to pre-pandemic levels, with 58.8% of rooms booked in 2022, versus 61.5% in 2019. The quantity of hotel and motel accommodations on the local market has continued to trend upward, though, despite a slight dip in 2022. And the actual number of stays booked in Duluth rose by a half percent from 2019 to 2022, even though occupancy rates have slipped a bit due to an inventory increase of more than 42,000 rooms in the past few years. In all, visitors spent more than 772,000 nights in local hotels and motels last year, according to data from Smith Travel Research.

Total hotel and motel revenues hit a new high of more than $124.5 million in 2022.

In all, Duluth’s tourism tax collections totaled nearly $13.8 million in 2022, exceeding the city’s budget projections by 14.9%. Additionally, total trips to Duluth rose 3.8% from 2021 to 2022, according to Arrivalist, a location intelligence platform for the travel industry that uses mobile devices to track visitor activity. Comparable data for 2019 was not available.