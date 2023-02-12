National View: Strengthen defense by cutting ballistic missile system upgrade

The Republicans are right that we can cut the federal budget and strengthen our defense capabilities at the same time.

While Republicans hate cutting defense, they might be amenable to re-prioritizing. Rep. Dan Crenshaw said on Jan. 8 on CNN: “I want to do what’s right for the Pentagon. I also want them to spend the money better. … I think we can use the money at the Pentagon to make it go a lot further.” Exactly.

Donald Trump in his new campaign is as vocal as he has been in the past about not cutting Social Security and Medicare, so some Republicans may begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel of the debt limit impasse as an oncoming train and look for an exit strategy.

Even House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Jan. 29: “I want to look at every single department.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is complaining about the $110 billion we have spent on Ukraine, yet the biggest single Pentagon expense to make our money “go a lot further” could come by cutting the unneeded new intercontinental ballistic missile system the Pentagon estimates will cost $1.2 trillion over the next 30 years. That’s “trillion,” with a t — and nearly 10 times what we have spent on Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The old legacy intercontinental ballistic missile system is not only aging out; the whole idea is antiquated. Former Defense Secretary William Perry (a Stanford engineering professor appointed under President Bill Clinton) advocates retiring all intercontinental ballistic missiles, which, he said , “are, at best, extra insurance that we don’t need (and) at worst … a nuclear catastrophe waiting to happen.”

The Russians now have the ability to target and destroy all of our intercontinental ballistic missile silos so that the president has to make a very quick decision — say, after being awakened at 3 a.m. — within a very short window of minutes whether to push the button and “use them or lose them” (all of them).

By contrast, our extremely silent submarine fleet with great range, which is currently being upgraded, does not have that stationary vulnerability and can even reply in limited and targeted fashion if need be after a nuclear attack.

Our bomber fleet, which is being upgraded with $200 billion, also could respond to a nuclear attack — and could even be recalled within a number of hours of being sent. This would allow for more monies spent on more conventional stingers and javelins in Ukraine and Taiwan and research on things like drones on which the Chinese might be ahead of us.

On the face of it, one would think we desperately need to rebuild the 400 1960s-era intercontinental ballistic missiles since their lifespan is ending. However, their lifespan can be extended awhile with upgrades, and we don’t need as many as we have. It only takes 100 cities going up in smoke to create a nuclear winter that would blanket the earth, create famine conditions, and take down most civilized activity. For those of us who survive nuclear winter, there will come nuclear summer after 10 years with all the carbon kicked up into the atmosphere.

We don’t need a dangerous new intercontinental ballistic missile system since we have a triad composed of long-range nuclear bombers and nuclear-capable submarines. These weapon systems are already well on their way to being upgraded while the first test of the new intercontinental ballistic missile system, named “Sentinel,” is due for its first trial run later this year.

John Munter of Warba, Minnesota, ran as a Democrat in 2022 to represent Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. He wrote this for the News Tribune.