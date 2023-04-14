99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
National View: Parents, beware the influence '4/20 Day' has on youth

From the column: "No one is saying that every teen becomes a hardcore drug user after using marijuana once. Yet, the risk for addiction increases the younger they are, which cannot be ignored."

Opinion by Jody Boulay
Today at 2:39 PM

The adult use of recreational marijuana remains illegal in Minnesota, but does the legal status of cannabis prevent the influence that “4/20” events have on youths? It’s hard to ignore on social media, as April 20 has become associated with a holiday-like observance of recreational-marijuana use.

Large 4/20 events like the High Times Cannabis Cup in Detroit have celebrities, influencers, and companies pushing their brands and products. Legalization in a growing number of states has made marijuana more mainstream. Some feel it will become as large as the tobacco or alcohol industries and may recklessly market products to younger audiences.

This is something parents should be aware of, and they should have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated effects.

“Age matters the first time someone uses marijuana. Early prevention and education efforts go a long way in preventing drug use altogether,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org .

In Minnesota, 8% of 12- to 17-year-olds reported using drugs in the last month. Among those teens, 80% reported using marijuana in the last month, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

Small conversations parents have with their kids about marijuana can make a big impression. Consider having short and frequent discussions, as talking often is more effective than one big talk. It also helps to build trust and a strong relationship.

When speaking about marijuana, parents need to make their views and rules clear. It’s OK to show disapproval but reinforce why it is important they avoid the drug. Avoid using scare tactics, lecturing, or threatening. Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. Conversations need to go both ways.

Parents can always show genuine concern for their children’s happiness, wellness, health, and success while also helping them build skills to avoid and manage peer pressure when it happens.

Teens are often more likely to avoid marijuana use when they have all the information and a strong, trusting relationship with their parents.

The reality is there are adverse effects associated with marijuana use at a young age. The THC in marijuana has addictive properties, to which young developing brains are more susceptible. The teen brain is actively developing and continues to grow until age 25.

The adverse effects of marijuana in young people can include difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention, and issues with school and social life.

Additionally, its use can increase the chance of mental health problems and addiction.

No one is saying that every teen becomes a hardcore drug user after using marijuana once. Yet, the risk for addiction increases the younger they are, which cannot be ignored.

4/20 events are large commercial showings where cannabis companies promote their products and the industry, rightfully so, just like any other business. It is no different from the ways alcohol companies use the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day.

When parents speak to their kids directly and honestly and provide real-life examples, children are more likely to respect their rules and advice. These conversations are meant to help them when they become adults. It’s never too early to speak with them and help them make responsible decisions later in life.

Jody Boulay of Quebec City is a mother of two and a community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org who spreads awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol. She wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

Jody Boulay

