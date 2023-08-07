National View: Military firefighters' cancer risks continue to be overlooked

In the 1960s, the Navy's Research Lab partnered with the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M) to produce aqueous-film forming foam (AFFF), a formidably efficient flame suppressant whose qualities garnered its widespread use on military bases, airports, and civilian fire stations throughout the U.S. since the early 1970s.

What wasn't known then was that AFFF's ingredients were linked to debilitating and potentially fatal diseases. However, the Department of Veteran Affairs' (VA) lack of recognition of veteran firefighters' illnesses as service-connected conditions impedes their access to vital benefits and compensation.

3M's most significant contribution to AFFF was the addition of per/polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in its formulation. PFAS are a group of artificial compounds dubbed "forever chemicals" due to their strong fluorocarbon bonds.

Although more than 12,000 different PFAS variants are currently known, 3M primarily relied on two subtypes to manufacture AFFF: PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid).

While the fluoride in both compounds' composition acts as an effective surfactant and fire retardant, the eight carbon atoms forming the backbone of their chemical structure make them incredibly resilient in the environment. Unfortunately, these same properties distinguish them as dangerous health hazards.

PFAS don't decompose naturally, are highly mobile in the environment, and can easily contaminate underground aquifers. As our excretory and filtering systems can't efficiently dispose of these synthetic compounds, they bioaccumulate in the organism, increasing the risk of developing certain cancers, liver and kidney deficiencies, thyroid issues, impaired immunity, and various reproductive problems.

As a result of the Army's legacy use of AFFF for training purposes and real-life emergencies, PFAS contamination has been confirmed (though to differing degrees) on more than 700 military bases across the country, with a recent study analyzing presumptive exposures on closed and active facilities noting that it may be closer to 3,500.

Since PFAS were initially regarded as inert ingredients, adequate safety standards and precautions that would have prevented or reduced firefighters' exposure weren't implemented during the peak years of AFFF use.

As decontamination rarely went beyond hosing down suds-soaked gear, PFAS-ridden equipment used to be negligently transported in firefighting or personal vehicles, stashed in the firehouse or on base, or errantly brought home to be cleaned, increasing the likelihood of secondhand exposure.

Military firefighters and family members who accompanied them during deployment on contaminated bases may also have been indirectly exposed to the PFAS that leached into drinking water following the extensive use of AFFF in the past.

According to a recent study , PFAS in the outer layers of firefighting gear can be dislodged due to regular wear and tear and migrate to the layers closest to the skin. Likewise, PFAS particulate trapped in firefighting textiles can outgas and increase the risk of respiratory exposure.

A comprehensive study analyzing U.S. firefighters' health outcomes since the 1950s noted the excessive rate of cancers and associated conditions in their ranks, with mounting clinical research indicating PFAS's carcinogenic risks.

Even though AFFF manufacturers started phasing legacy PFAS out of their products around the early 2000s, it wasn't a voluntary measure adopted by the wider industry. Alongside 3M, other companies that had a stake in the AFFF market included DuPont, its subsidiary Chemours, Corteva, Chemguard, and Tyco Fire Products, to name but a few.

Despite chemical corporations' attempts to downplay PFAS's health risks, even employing ethically questionable methods and strategies , litigation involving 3M and DuPont surfaced incriminating internal reports attesting that they were aware of the chemicals' hazardous implications for decades, yet never disclosed this information.

In 2022, the adoptions of the PACT Act and Federal Firefighters Fairness Act signaled renewed hope for fire-service professionals living with toxic exposure's debilitating repercussions. However, the VA doesn't recognize veteran firefighters' diseases as presumptive conditions linked to their service, and the presumptive status of federal firefighters' illnesses can vary depending on a state’s standards.

The VA's lack of recognition of veteran firefighters' diseases can regrettably lead to situations such as that of Michael Lecik, a former military and civilian firefighter diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019. As a result of the department's tedious bureaucratic process of demonstrating service connection, Lecik's disability claim was ultimately denied. Unable to cover the steep medical costs, he sadly passed away in March 2021.

Lecik's situation inspired the Michael Lecik Military Firefighters Protection Act proposal, submitted even before his untimely passing. The bill would extend service-connection presumptions to veteran firefighters, enabling and improving their access to crucial health care benefits and compensation.

Undeterred by previous setbacks, the bill's authors recently resubmitted the proposal , banking on the bipartisan support that similar laws enacted over the past year received. Alternatively, an even more expedient solution would be amending the PACT Act to include veteran firefighters among the ranks whose exposure to toxins during service should automatically qualify them for VA benefits and assistance, fulfilling the bill's stated goal even more comprehensively.

Miguel Leyva is a case manager with San Diego-based Atraxia Law . He helps individuals harmed by hazardous substances gather records and documentation to support toxic-exposure claims. He wrote this for the News Tribune.

Miguel Leyva