99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

National View: Even knocking on a wrong door can get you shot these days

From the column: "Psychological evaluations and other precautions should be necessary before any human being is allowed access to any sort of weapon."

051323.op.dnt.watsontoon.jpg
Dave Whamond/Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Elwood Watson
Today at 3:35 PM

A spate of recent shootings serves as a depressing reminder that accidentally ringing the wrong doorbell, driving to an incorrect residence, or mistakenly getting into the incorrect vehicle can be deadly.

In Kansas City on the evening of April 13, 16-year-old honors student Ralph Yarl mistakenly arrived at the wrong home while looking for his younger siblings. There he was shot and severely wounded by 84-year-old Andrew Lester, a chain of events that shocked residents and sent citizens and the country on edge. Lester stated he was intimidated by the young teen’s size and height. For the record, Yarl is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, hardly an imposing human being. It’s more likely Yarl’s Black skin was what intimidated the elder Lester.

Two days later, a similar tragedy occurred in Hebron, New York, when 65-year-old Kevin Monahan shot and killed a 20-year-old white woman, Kaylin Gillis, when she and her friends mistakenly drove up the driveway of Monahan’s house. Monahan is still unrepentant. About the only significant news we have heard regarding the sexagenarian is he was prone to getting into verbal altercations and routinely threatened his neighbors with physical violence.

That was followed by an incident in central Texas, where a high school cheerleader and her friends were shot at after mistakenly getting into the car of Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. One of the teens, Payton Washington, is currently recuperating from life-threatening injuries.

There’s also 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary of Hillsborough County, North Carolina, who was apprehended by Florida authorities after allegedly shooting at his neighbors after their daughter wandered into his yard. The little girl was shot in her lower jaw, but thankfully her injuries were non-life threatening.

ADVERTISEMENT

While not as much information has been dispensed about Rodriguez and Singletary, it does not take the IQ of a rocket scientist to understand that both men are likely deeply emotionally disturbed individuals.

It’s not uncommon for someone to visit the wrong house or ring the doorbell of the wrong neighbor. How many of you have tried to unlock a car that isn’t yours? You should consider yourselves lucky you weren’t the victim of some deliriously paranoid individual with a gun.

Most people who own firearms are responsible gun owners. But there is a small but dangerous segment bereft of any reasonable level of emotional discipline and should be forfeited the option of owning them. These are the people who harbor several deficits of control impulse. They are a danger to you, me, your neighbors, your loved ones, children, and others. They are literal menaces to society.

By carelessly and recklessly endorsing so-called stand-your-ground laws, Republicans have engineered a misperception that puts the lives of innocent people in jeopardy. Thankfully, in more than two-thirds of the states that have adopted such laws, shooters must be able to establish that their fear was reasonable. Paranoia, suspicion, or racial bias is not a justifiable defense. I guess that’s something.

My late father was a gun enthusiast. He had a gun collection in our home that was locked for the safety of us children. He was a hunter, and while he was no right-wing conservative, he did believe and supported the Second Amendment. However, he (like most reasonable people) believed that background checks for gun purchases should be required. Psychological evaluations and other precautions should be necessary before any human being is allowed access to any sort of weapon.

It’s encouraging that all four men are being charged, but these tragic incidents will continue until more Americans demand tougher gun laws from lawmakers who are too cowardly to take on the NRA and powerful gun lobbyists.

Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

Elwood Watson.jpg
Elwood Watson
READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
051323.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Columns
Local Lawmaker's View: Responsible gun owners want to reduce gun violence, too
May 11, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Sen. Grant Hauschild
2017-04-25t202751z1lynxmped3o1iartroptp4usa-immigration.jpg
Columns
Local View: Here's a solution for illegal immigration
May 10, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  John Munter
051123.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local Lawmaker's View: With trifecta control, DFL doubling down on taxing Minnesotans
May 10, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Incline railway and hillside homes
Local
Grassroots group to install Incline Stairway signs
May 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
Hermantown man charged with child sexual abuse
May 12, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Ready, set, fish, Minnesota
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
File: walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota fishing opener: Everything you need to know, and then some
May 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers