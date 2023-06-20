National View: End of days

Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes aren’t often used to make theological talking points, but consider these from his 1999 movie “End of Days.” Satan is the speaker.

“God is the biggest underachiever of all time. He just had a good publicist, that's all.”

“Something good happens: ‘It's His will.‘ Something bad happens: ‘He moves in mysterious ways.’

Satan expresses disdain for Christian worship to the Schwarzenegger character, security guard Jericho Cane, who is having his own crisis of faith. God had “allowed” the murder of Cane’s wife and child. No sympathy for the Devil intended, but who of us hasn’t asked why bad things happen to good people?

Christianity is a hard sell for two reasons: For one, many Christians lack credibility among people who have had serious life challenges. I grew up in a stable family. It’s easy for me to counsel someone from a broken home with well-meaning advice to be strong and pray more. On a wider scale, have you noticed how “thoughts and prayers” has fallen out of favor as our default condolence phrase? Secondly, atheists and agnostics are very logical thinkers.

The movie’s dialogue reminded me of conversations I’ve heard involving people at varying levels of churchgoing. There are the Christmas-and-Easter-only attenders, people who attend church even less but still believe in God, agnostics and atheists.

The last two groups especially tend to be articulate, informed, confident, and intimidatingly literate biblically. To many of them, believing without seeing is the biblical equivalent of “Just trust me.”

It doesn’t help that some nonbelievers are high-profile entertainers adept at turning a phrase that evokes more laughter than thought. English comedian Ricky Gervais likes asking “If there is a God, why did he make me an atheist?” Short, to the point, and tailor-made for audiences hungry for wit, not sanctimony.

George Carlin, the most fluent comedian I ever heard, deftly skewered Christians and their beliefs while they sat transfixed before him. Christopher Hitchens reveled in putting spiritual leaders in their place, and late-night talker Bill Maher never misses a chance to condescendingly remind Christians what dupes they are. Christian-kickers just aren’t swayed by traditional preaching to the choir appeals.

Christianity is a believing-without-seeing religion in a seeing-is-believing world. To some, accepting things on faith doesn’t fit naturally into a society constantly threatened by hackers, identity thieves or someone with a weapon. A flood of once-respected political, media, and religious public figures caught misbehaving sidetracks the case for Christianity even more.

Don’t laugh, but If God tasked me with converting an atheist to Christianity, I’d urge the atheist to pray for 60 seconds three days a week for a month. Create a one-minute prayer around the most important people in his life: family, friends, etc., and pray for them. I wouldn’t hit him with Scripture yet. To Christians, the 23rd Psalm brings peace. To an atheist, it might only be pleasant prose. Furthermore, I’d explain that a telemarketing approach to conversion isn’t working. Mortals would rather buy than be sold to, whether the pitch is for aluminum siding or religion. If that doesn’t get me struck by lightning, I’d plead (stall) for enough time to hear the atheist’s prayer decision at month’s end. By then, we might both be in trouble.

Finally, I’d implore other Christians to think logically when encouraging nonbelievers. Think of a time when someone tried to sell you something you didn’t already want. Did you appreciate being pressured? Neither do nonbelievers.

Will this approach lead us to spiritual harmony? Maybe not, but preaching to the choir only reassures the choir.

Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, is a freelance writer, retired after a career in subrogation, customer service, broadcast sales and production. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.