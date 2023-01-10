National View: Dysfunctional Republicans better at leading from behind

Last week was a political clown show, a variation of the old truth that you shouldn’t watch sausage or legislation being made, and a rare primetime glimpse into the minds of politicians who’d rather break up into factions and fight with their own party members than find common ground and fight against their natural political foes.

I’m referring, of course, to the prolonged soap opera in the House of Representatives, where the Republican Party is now narrowly in control, 222-213, even though it repeatedly was unable to elect a speaker.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy was always the favorite to replace the dethroned Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but he needed 218 votes from his fellow Republicans to win the job. Fifteen rounds of voting were needed for him to prevail because about 20 hardline conservatives refused to give him their nod. These conservatives didn’t have a guy of their own for speaker. They also didn’t seem to have a plan for what they wanted the House to do or focus on. They just didn’t want McCarthy.

The prolonged fight over who would be House Speaker was a bad omen for the Republican Party.

After the midterms, Republicans were all fired up to stop the Biden administration’s madness at home and abroad and maybe even do some good things to reverse some of it.

But if they can’t even agree on electing a speaker, and if individual House members get the power they want to hold up any bill whenever they want, what’s going to happen when Republicans have to address something big, like the debt ceiling?

No GOP speaker is ever going to have “Pelosi Power.” No Republican House will ever become a speaker’s rubber stamp like Pelosi’s. Republicans are notoriously hard to keep together. They’re like herding cats — feral cats.

That means some Republicans are going to want the House to spend the next two years holding hearings to investigate Hunter Biden, his family, and father. Others will want to investigate Anthony Fauci and the CDC, or find out who screwed up in Afghanistan. Others will want to focus first on the southern border, inflation, or Ukraine.

In the case of going hard after Hunter Biden, it would be a complete waste of the Republican Party’s time and political capital. We already know what Hunter did. We know he sells access to his father to foreign governments and companies and has been doing so for decades.

But does anyone seriously think the Biden Department of Justice is going to take down Hunter or investigate “the Big Guy”? Or that the mainstream media will cover it properly? No.

The Democrats, as bad as they are, are not dysfunctional as a party. The Republicans, as good as they might be, are absolutely dysfunctional — and last week, they proved it.

The party needs a strong leader to stand up in the House and be allowed to lead. You can’t lead with a small caucus of hardline conservatives that can change week to week.

If you ask me, I’d pick Steve Scalise. He’s a real GOP hero. And no Republican is going to vote against someone who took a bullet for the party.

In any case, unless the anti-McCarthy forces in the House can come up with their own leader, they need to just shut up and get back to work.

The most important thing for Republicans to do now is to unite and begin working to prevent Bidenism from wrecking any more of the country.

If Republicans don’t get their act together soon and start doing the business of the people who elected them, it’s a cinch they won’t be in control of the House after the 2024 elections.

If that happens, we might be better off with the Democrats running the House forever, because it seems Republicans are much better at leading from behind than from the front.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, an author and speaker, and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. He can be reached at reagan@caglecartoons.com and followed on Twitter: @reaganworld.