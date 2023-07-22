National View: Cooperstown must restore excellence as induction standard

With the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend, here’s a question: What do Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Scott Rolen, and Fred McGriff have in common? Not many fans are fooled. Although Ruth, Cobb, Rolen, and McGriff have skill levels that range from extraordinary to above average but not great, all four are Hall-of-Fame inductees. In many scribes’ minds, the vast talent gap between the enshrined great and the very good is proof that the institution has lost its exclusivity. In too many cases, induction isn’t warranted.

Ruth and Cobb are baseball titans elected along with Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, and Christy Mathewson in 1936; the five superstars represent the first-ever HOF class. In 2022, on his sixth ballot appearance, Rolen squeaked into the Hall with 76.3% of the vote, 1.3% over the minimum 75% required. McGriff took a more circuitous route. After failing to reach the mandatory 75% for 10 consecutive years, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, as per its rules, dropped McGriff’s name from the ballot. A few years later, McGriff reappeared on the Contemporary Era Committee where he was unanimously elected. The Contemporary Baseball Era includes players from 1980 to the present day, while the Classic Baseball Era spans the period prior to 1980 and includes Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues stars. In other words, just because the BBWAA initially rejects a player — and in some cases, resoundingly rejects — doesn’t mean he won’t reappear on either the Classic or Contemporary Era ballot.

Rolen and McGriff were very good players and welcome additions to any roster. But they aren’t Hall of Fame-worthy. Without getting too deeply into the sabermetric weeds, McGriff in his 19-year career notably hit 30 home runs or more 10 times and led the league in that category twice. But McGriff never finished higher than fourth in Most Valuable Player voting, a telling evaluation of his overall value to the six teams he played for. Many feel Hall of Fame inductees should be the dominant players of their era, not merely key contributors.

Rolen’s Hall of Fame credentials are less persuasive than McGriff’s. Like McGriff, Rolen never finished higher than fourth in MVP balloting, had no league-leading categories, and was elected on the basis of his eight Gold Gloves — nice, but not Hall of Fame stuff.

The moment a debate about a candidate’s credentials arises, he’s probably not Hall-of-Fame material. Center field: Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio; Right field: Henry Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Frank Robinson; Catchers: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Bill Dickey, Pitchers: Bob Feller, Tom Seaver, Whitey Ford: no one argues about their top places among the greats. But when five failed ballots have been cast, and on the sixth the player gets elected by the slimmest margin, as in Rolen’s case, he doesn’t belong.

The solution: eliminate the extra committees that were designed to expand the number of inductees, reduce the 10-year eligibility to three years, and increase the approval margin from 75% to 90%. The truly great will easily reach the 90% plateau, while those who fall short will remain on the outside looking in.

Baseball will never see another class like 1936, but the BBWAA should keep Cobb, Ruth, Wagner, Johnson, and Mathewson’s greatness in mind when they vote.

Joe Guzzardi of Pittsburgh is a Society for American Baseball Research and Internet Baseball Writers Association member. He can be reached at guzzjoe@yahoo.com .

