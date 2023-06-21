National View: Air-quality woes aren't going away: Protect yourself

We are all too familiar with the orange skies that stretched from Minnesota to the East Coast in recent weeks, the result of Canadian wildfires. The pandemic drew global attention to the impact of air quality on health, with a focus on pathogens that spread indoors.

But hazy skies remind us that the outdoors pose an equal, if not worse, threat. Climate change increases catastrophic wildfires and other events, and outdoor air eventually penetrates the indoors. Air pollution affects everyone — yet protections from it remain inadequate nationwide.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally released long-awaited guidance on improving indoor air quality to limit the spread of infectious airborne pathogens. As a baseline for clean air, the centers recommended a minimum of five air changes per hour (ACH) and upgrading air filters to a minimum efficiency reporting value of 13 (a typical home, school, or office has a reporting value of 10 or less).

This is the first time we have an official target from the CDC. Installing or upgrading central air systems to get five ACH — a level that is still too low for schools and other places — would be expensive in many buildings, as would the maintenance and energy costs. But five ACH or higher can be reached cost-effectively with in-room, portable air cleaners such as HEPA purifiers.

Outdoor air quality is a more complicated problem the U.S. has chased for decades. The need to reduce, monitor, and regulate air pollution was a fundamental driver for the Nixon administration to create the Environmental Protection Agency. Today, the EPA has a list of “criteria air pollutants” — including carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen oxides, ground-level ozone, particulate matter, and sulfur oxides — that must be maintained within permissible levels. The EPA is also authorized under the 1970 Clean Air Act to regulate the emissions of hazardous pollutants. But actual implementation falls primarily to states and federal territories. As we saw with states’ pandemic responses, this inherently produces fragmented strategies with weak oversight and varying quality of safeguards.

The fragmented approach forces individuals to rely on stop-gap measures during crises. Last week’s major public health messaging on the East Coast was for folks to stay indoors. Those with that option can purchase portable air filters for as little as $250 with less than $10 in monthly energy bills, or they can use do-it-yourself options popularized during the pandemic that are constructed from box fans, filters, and other hardware store materials. (During New York City’s recent haze, HEPA purifiers went out of stock, making do-it-yourself cleaners particularly useful.) Indoor air-quality meters, including those that measure common pollutants and gasses such as fine particulate matter and carbon dioxide, will be crucial as severe weather events become more frequent.

Of course, not everyone can stay inside. Those stuck outdoors during high-risk periods need high-filtration masks such as N95 respirators to reduce their inhalation of toxic airborne matter.

These inequities between those who can hole up at home and those who must mask up through the haze expose the limitations of individual-level solutions. Cost and availability will put protective materials out of reach for many; certain communities perform more outdoor labor and thus have more unavoidable outdoor exposure. An analysis from Gothamist found that asthma-related emergency room visits in New York last week were highest in low-income, predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods.

The long-term solution to these health threats and inequities is, of course, to curtail outdoor air pollution by further reducing emissions from vehicles and factories and pursuing other climate change mitigation measures. But even if we do that, events that compromise outdoor air quality will persist and likely become more common because of how much climate change we’ve already allowed to happen.

That means we need better state and federal approaches. Buildings designed for healthier air flow will help save lives. Air quality levels are reported by federal and crowdsourced websites for most areas in the U.S., but this information should be further publicized and interpreted just like the weather so people can plan ahead and take steps to reduce their risk. The government should distribute N95 masks ahead of wildfire events (not afterward, as New York did last week), prioritize them for the most vulnerable, and mandate them for all workplaces where employees have to spend significant time outdoors even during periods of poor air quality. Air filters and, where necessary, do-it-yourself solutions should be subsidized (or made free, as some organizations have done) for those who cannot afford them. And public health guidance should be provided on how to build, size, and operate them in different spaces.

Leadership from the federal government, supported by state efforts, can handle this new reality. We must not fall victim to the same uncoordinated, fragmented, and politicized forces that impeded our national pandemic response over the last few years.

Abraar Karan is an infectious disease doctor and researcher at Stanford University. Devabhaktuni Srikrishna is an electrical engineer and the founder of patientknowhow.com. And Ranu Dhillon is an instructor at Harvard Medical School and a doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.