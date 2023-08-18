Minnesota Secretary of State's View: In Minnesota, our culture, laws protect election workers

The rest of America often looks to Minnesota as an example of participatory democracy — for good reason. We’re perennially a nationwide leader in voter turnout, which comes down to two major reasons: our culture and our laws.

In Minnesota, we work together. Every year, I travel the state talking to people who live in our 87 counties. Through these conversations, I see firsthand the similarities Minnesotans share no matter where they live within the state. We survive the hardships of winter with the support of our neighbors, friends, and family. We thrive during the glorious summers in community as well. We pride ourselves on our education, work ethic, and strong sense of right and wrong.

These Minnesotan values are embodied in the culture of our state and shine through in every participant in our democracy. From the local election administrators who work all year long to ensure our election system is secure, accurate, and accessible; to the election judges who ensure every eligible Minnesotan can cast their ballot; and to the voters themselves who continue to show up and make their voices heard.

I break no new ground when I say that over the last several years, the political climate in our country has become so polarized many can forget the commonalities that were once so clearly seen in their communities. The distrust and animosity for those who see politics differently have seeped into our daily lives, and this has created a unique challenge for the nonpartisan election workers throughout our state.

While we are fortunate that we have not seen some of the most extreme acts of intimidation and aggression against election workers in Minnesota, there have been isolated incidents of concern. I’ve heard from election workers who have been verbally harassed, threatened, or followed to their car just for doing their job fairly and honestly for the state of Minnesota. This behavior is unacceptable.

Our Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz agree, and this year they acted against anyone seeking to interfere with our elections. A new law makes it unlawful to threaten or intimidate elections workers; interfere with the administration of an election; disseminate personal information of an election official; obstruct access of any election official to the location where elections administration is occurring; tamper with a ballot box; tamper with the Statewide Voter Registration System, registration list, or polling-place roster; or access the statewide voter-registration system without authorization. Anyone found in violation of this law would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor with civil penalties up to $1,000 for each violation.

Minnesota is only one of a handful of states that has taken this action to protect our elections and our election workers. I am hopeful we can once again be an example to other states for best practices in policies that support democracy.

This new law does not penalize passionate disagreement. It will always be anyone’s First Amendment right to stand up and say whatever they believe or feel about anything. Anyone can and should question their government and elected officials. That is what makes our country great.

What this law will do is give some comfort and support to the 30,000 Minnesotans — our neighbors, friends, and family — who support our elections. Ensuring that any actions taken against them to impede or disrupt their work with the intention of disrupting an election or preventing an election outcome can be appropriately confronted.

However, the law can only do so much. It is up to all of us to ensure we continue to have a culture that respects each person and values their humanity.

I often say I am an incurable optimist about our democracy. These times may be challenging; over the past four years, we’ve seen our democracy tested. I believe it’s passed these tests with flying colors, showing resilience and steadiness in the face of unprecedented demands. I know that if we all continue to work together, we can create a Minnesota where everyone’s voice is heard.

Steve Simon is Minnesota secretary of state. He wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon