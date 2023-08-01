Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Minnesota Chamber President's View: Unbridled spending won't result in another 'Minnesota miracle'

From the column: "The impact of this legislative session goes beyond slowing the economy. We face a potential exodus of businesses and lost capital."

Doug Loon.jpg
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon
Opinion by Doug Loon
Today at 1:56 PM

Once hailed as a beacon of strong economic policies and thriving businesses, Minnesota now faces serious economic consequences of single-party policies passed in the 2023 legislative session. Rather than a victory lap in the growth of government, isn't it time to foster a path to protect our private sector that has built our diverse and capable economy?

This isn’t partisan; just review the facts: Minnesota is losing population to other states, our entrepreneurial rate is amongst the lowest in the country, and, since 2020, Minnesota companies have placed $6.6 billion more in business expansions outside the state than out-of-state companies have invested here. The low unemployment rate, often seen as a positive economic indicator, is a double-edged sword, making it difficult for businesses to find and attract workers.

Take the recent CNBC report that named Minnesota No. 5 in the “top states for business.” Proponents of the progressive agenda have promoted this report as a noteworthy accomplishment — which it would be if it measured what truly matters to business. Read past the headline and you find that the report admits fault in a couple of critical ingredients in our state’s economic profile. We got a D+ in cost of business, 39th in the country. And our state of “Minnesota Nice” got a C- for business friendliness.

Supporters of this session’s progressive policies are quick to label this era as the "Minnesota Miracle 2.0." But the original "Minnesota Miracle" wasn't borne of unbridled spending or oppressive government regulations. Instead, it was a period of compromise and collaboration with all stakeholders, including business, under the stewardship of Gov. Wendell Anderson, who championed real tax reform to stimulate innovation.

This is in sharp contrast to the process and discourse we see today. Minnesota’s latest session was guided by new mandates, new taxes, expanded government regulations, and a growing appetite for new government spending. It lacks economic foresight to drain an $18 billion surplus while increasing taxes by $10 billion and spending by 33%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not a future we can afford. It's contrary to our shared values of prosperity, innovation, and collaboration that have defined our state for decades.

The impact of this legislative session goes beyond slowing the economy. We face a potential exodus of businesses and lost capital. We risk losing emerging startups and well-established companies that have been part of Minnesota's fabric for generations who will choose not to grow and invest here.

Those of us who work with businesses of all shapes and sizes across Minnesota stand united in our resolve. We will not surrender to the challenge or succumb to policies that we know are wrong for our economy, employees, and future.

Minnesota has been — and will be again — a great state to start and grow a business.

Getting to that point will take lawmakers engaging in meaningful dialogue and understanding the impact of their decisions on our economy. Businesses, both small and large, play an integral role in building communities that will shape the future of opportunity for all Minnesotans.

Let's recall the successes of the original "Minnesota Miracle" and forge a path that benefits not just businesses but all citizens of Minnesota.

Doug Loon is president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
Cooling off in the lake
Columns
National View: Duluth isn't only potential magnet for climate migrants
3d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen
State Capitol of St Paul
Columns
Local Lawmaker's View: Work must continue in St. Paul following historic investments
3d ago
 · 
By  Sen. Jen McEwen
Country roadside summer vegetable stand with an umbrella and a bicycle laying nearby.
Columns
Local View: Enjoy some sweet history with your sweet corn this summer
3d ago
 · 
By  John Freivalds
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
collaredwolf.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin unveils revised wolf management plan
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Smoky Full Moon
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: August heavenly highlights — 2 full moons bookend year's best meteor shower
2h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
handler and dog at hunt test
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club hunt test set for Aug. 4-6
3h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
skier at Lutsen Mountains
Local
Lutsen Mountains ski resort expansion on hold
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers