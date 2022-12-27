Mayor's View: Dear Duluth, we’re getting things done — and done right

In the midst of the holidays and the season of gift-giving, receiving letters from Duluth residents is one of my favorite gifts.

That’s not to say all of them are kind, but that’s OK. We all need to be held accountable in this work. I especially like those letters that point out what is being done right and well.

Like the one I got in late November from a student who said, “Thank you for keeping Duluth safe.” The student also asked if I liked bacon. I do.

Or the one addressed to “staff and managers,” thanking them “for all you do to keep our roads in good condition year-round” and for the “good digital way to report potholes.” They were grateful they got a reply when the work was done.

Or the quick notes from teachers, nurses, new developers, and start-up businesses taking a moment to express thanks for something working well and the support they feel from the city.

It may sound corny, but it’s nonetheless true: Getting things done for Duluth, and done right, gives me immense pleasure.

So, here’s my letter back to Duluth reflecting on what we have done well together this past year.

Every year I lay out my administration’s key priorities for the year in my State of the City address. This year I laid out an ambitious, holistic approach to economic development — our path to building a healthy, prosperous, sustainable, fair, and inclusive community. Here’s what we have done.

With more work still to come, we streamlined our city permitting process and made it more responsive. My conversations around permitting have changed since last year. Now I hear about how welcome the changes are and how much easier and quicker it is to navigate the system.

Housing continues to be a barrier to economic growth and investment, so with LISC we launched Duluth’s Housing Trust fund with $16 million in start-up private-public investment to help build housing. Coupled with $19 million from the American Rescue Plan that we invested into housing, this focus on a core priority is unprecedented — and is getting results, with 350 new units coming online, another 500 new units planned for downtown, and brand-new developments being proposed to us literally every single week.

The pandemic changed the way we work and live, which impacts how we experience downtown. I established a Mayor’s Downtown Task Force, which provided 27 recommendations for re-envisioning and strengthening the heart of our city. We have already started to put these recommendations into action, and we’ll report our progress throughout next year.

In partnership with the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and Northland Foundation, we initiated our first cohort of new entrepreneurs supported through the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator. These entrepreneurs are now taking their ideas from concept to testing. Investing in new ideas and start-up businesses will be key to our continued economic vitality. We also launched a BIPOC Business Directory to help support our expanding and dynamic economy.

We are collecting data now to open our broadband pilot project to 1,900 Lincoln Park residents. This pilot is the first step in our commitment to close Duluth’s digital disparity and ensure every resident and business in the city of Duluth has access to affordable, reliable, high-quality fiber-optic internet within six years.

There is more. We continue to accelerate our sustainability efforts and make strides toward a clean-energy economy. Our road-repair pace is accelerating, reaching nearly 17 miles of streets repaired this year. We revived the conversation about “community courts” to address chronic offenders through targeted plans that address their behaviors and meet their needs. And we continue to remove lead from our water pipes.

In an era where it sometimes seems that governing takes a back seat to publicity stunts, airing grievances, or scoring political points against opponents, I am immensely proud that my administration has kept our eyes on the prize and is getting things done for Duluth.

That is the best holiday present I could hope for, and continuing that focus is my New Year’s resolution to you for 2023.

Emily Larson is mayor of Duluth. She wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

