Local View: With money in the bank, Minnesota must invest in child care

Minnesotans know that every family — no matter where they live, what they look like, or how much money they make — deserves access to affordable child care. In addition, child-care workers deserve living wages.

We providers and advocates pushed legislation in St. Paul last year to help children, parents, and child-care providers. Unfortunately, it was not voted through, which we knew would be detrimental to child care in Minnesota.

With the recent election, we have a great opportunity now to get legislation passed to keep child-care centers open.

Minnesota’s child-care system needs and deserves public funding. My colleagues are closing centers on a daily basis, and families are struggling to find quality care for their children. We struggle with hiring qualified teachers for our classrooms because we cannot compete with salaries in the area. We also cannot afford to give teachers the benefits they deserve and need to live. To raise wages, child-care facilities would need to increase rates. Our parents are already paying a large amount of their income for child care, and many are stretched thin as it is.

At my Mini Mos Child Care and Preschool in Esko, we struggle to make ends meet each month. We care for an average of 85 children a day and employ more than 25 employees at a time. To meet state regulations, we must have a certain square footage per child, which means we have a large building that continuously needs repairs and maintenance.

It is easy for someone from the outside to look at our business and think, “Wow, 85 kids at $50 a day: they are making a killing.” What they don’t see is that compensation for our staff instantly takes 70% of that income. Children’s meals take another 10%. What remains has to go toward a mortgage, utilities, supplies, curriculum, training, and insurance, leaving very little, if any, leftover.

In addition to this, as owner and director, I don’t pay myself any sort of compensation because there isn’t any money left.

The latest budget forecast for Minnesota last week showed a nearly $18 billion surplus. We have the resources. How is it that we expect young parents can afford to spend the equivalent of college tuition for child care so they can go to work? It makes little sense.

Ages 0-5 are when children develop at a rate like no other time in their lives. It is precisely when we should be pouring our resources into them.

If we choose to continue on the path we are on, Minnesota’s child-care crisis will only worsen, and we will lose more and more child-care centers. Think of the children in your life, whether they are your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, or neighbors. Are you OK with putting their quality care at risk by continuing to watch child-care centers disintegrate — while we have an almost $18 billion surplus?

This isn’t something only families with children should be concerned about. Parents without child care can’t go to work, which worsens the current workforce shortage — and will continue to do so until we put kids first. Local businesses should be at the top of the list, pushing for child-care legislation so their employees can continue to show up.

Child-care providers across the state are counting on the new Legislature to prioritize kids and families. They are counting on lawmakers prioritizing child-care teachers, ensuring their wages are on par with K-12 teachers. They are counting on them to lead the way toward a child-care system that works for all Minnesota families. Whether we have children in child care or not, every single one of us across the state benefits.

Courtney Greiner is owner and director of Mini Mos Child Care and Preschool in Esko and a leader with the Kids Count On Us coalition of more than 500 community-based Minnesota child-care providers.

