SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Local View: With money in the bank, Minnesota must invest in child care

From the column: "Ages 0-5 are when children develop at a rate like no other time in their lives. It is precisely when we should be pouring our resources into them."

121722.op.dnt.greinerpic.jpg
Getty Images
Opinion by Courtney Greiner
December 16, 2022 11:19 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Minnesotans know that every family — no matter where they live, what they look like, or how much money they make — deserves access to affordable child care. In addition, child-care workers deserve living wages.

We providers and advocates pushed legislation in St. Paul last year to help children, parents, and child-care providers. Unfortunately, it was not voted through, which we knew would be detrimental to child care in Minnesota.

With the recent election, we have a great opportunity now to get legislation passed to keep child-care centers open.

Minnesota’s child-care system needs and deserves public funding. My colleagues are closing centers on a daily basis, and families are struggling to find quality care for their children. We struggle with hiring qualified teachers for our classrooms because we cannot compete with salaries in the area. We also cannot afford to give teachers the benefits they deserve and need to live. To raise wages, child-care facilities would need to increase rates. Our parents are already paying a large amount of their income for child care, and many are stretched thin as it is.

At my Mini Mos Child Care and Preschool in Esko, we struggle to make ends meet each month. We care for an average of 85 children a day and employ more than 25 employees at a time. To meet state regulations, we must have a certain square footage per child, which means we have a large building that continuously needs repairs and maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is easy for someone from the outside to look at our business and think, “Wow, 85 kids at $50 a day: they are making a killing.” What they don’t see is that compensation for our staff instantly takes 70% of that income. Children’s meals take another 10%. What remains has to go toward a mortgage, utilities, supplies, curriculum, training, and insurance, leaving very little, if any, leftover.

In addition to this, as owner and director, I don’t pay myself any sort of compensation because there isn’t any money left.

The latest budget forecast for Minnesota last week showed a nearly $18 billion surplus. We have the resources. How is it that we expect young parents can afford to spend the equivalent of college tuition for child care so they can go to work? It makes little sense.

Ages 0-5 are when children develop at a rate like no other time in their lives. It is precisely when we should be pouring our resources into them.

If we choose to continue on the path we are on, Minnesota’s child-care crisis will only worsen, and we will lose more and more child-care centers. Think of the children in your life, whether they are your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, or neighbors. Are you OK with putting their quality care at risk by continuing to watch child-care centers disintegrate — while we have an almost $18 billion surplus?

This isn’t something only families with children should be concerned about. Parents without child care can’t go to work, which worsens the current workforce shortage — and will continue to do so until we put kids first. Local businesses should be at the top of the list, pushing for child-care legislation so their employees can continue to show up.

Child-care providers across the state are counting on the new Legislature to prioritize kids and families. They are counting on lawmakers prioritizing child-care teachers, ensuring their wages are on par with K-12 teachers. They are counting on them to lead the way toward a child-care system that works for all Minnesota families. Whether we have children in child care or not, every single one of us across the state benefits.

Courtney Greiner is owner and director of Mini Mos Child Care and Preschool in Esko and a leader with the Kids Count On Us coalition of more than 500 community-based Minnesota child-care providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtney Greiner.JPG
Courtney Greiner

Related Topics: LOCAL VIEWCHILD CAREMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREELECTION 2022
What to read next
122222.op.dnt.jewellpic.jpg.jpeg
Columns
Departing County Commissioner's View: 'It has truly been my honor to serve my community'
From the column: "I look forward to new problems to solve, volunteer efforts I might join, traveling with Kathleen, and watching my grandkids grow."
December 21, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Jewell
122222.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local Doctors' View: Don't spread illness for the holidays
From the column: "We’re especially concerned about protecting the most vulnerable populations from these respiratory illnesses. This includes seniors, young children, and those who are immunocompromised."
December 21, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Dr. Gretchen Karstens and Dr. Jane Rudd
122122.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: After loss, rekindling holiday joy becomes a quest
From the column: "Dickens was on to something. In his famous 'Christmas Carol,' he wrote of the empty seat at the Cratchit table that would deeply resonate with those ... who have truly known loss."
December 20, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Krisa Keute
Ken Martin.jpg
Columns
DFL Chairman's View: Democrats should be excited about presidential primary reforms
From the column: "Even though Minnesota didn’t make the final cut (to host an early primary), I can tell you the process our party ran should make us all proud and optimistic about the future."
December 19, 2022 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Ken Martin