Local View: When unborn can be killed, where is respect for human life?

Minnesota’s PRO Act (or Protect Reproductive Options Act) combined with pending state legislation (HF 91/SF 70) would allow a pregnancy to be terminated at any time from conception until birth. Minnesota criminal law currently provides that anyone except the pregnant woman, who under certain circumstances causes the death of an unborn child, may be guilty of murder of an unborn child.

For purposes of such criminal acts, Minnesota law defines “unborn child” as the “unborn offspring of a human being, conceived but not yet born.” Thus, under Minnesota law, causing the death of an unborn child between conception and birth amounts to murder — or, in other words, the taking of a life.

However, pursuant to the Pro Act, for a pregnant mother and one performing a legal abortion, it does not.

This raises the question of how we resolve this obvious contradiction.

The Mayo Clinic website sets forth a detailed week-by-week discussion of the development of what it refers to as “your baby,” from conception until birth. According to Mayo, the following occurs during the first trimester: the heart and other organs form; intestines are in the abdomen; the baby’s brain and face grow; arms, elbows, and fingers with fingernails form; lower limbs and toes become visible; eyes and eyelids appear; and buds form for future teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

This significant pre-birth development in the first several weeks after conception clearly tips the scales toward the commencement of life closer to conception rather than birth. The PRO Act’s providing women a legal right to terminate that human life at any time before birth — for any or no reason at all — is incongruent with any society that values human life.

The simple and logical solution would seem to be avoiding unwanted pregnancies. The only guaranteed means of doing this would require men and women avoiding the act that creates the risk of pregnancy. Unfortunately, the nature of human frailty too often succumbing to sexual urges, as well as the absence of both widespread education and abstinence promotion, prevents this from being a realistic solution.

There is evidence of a decline of this country’s respect for human life over the past 60 years. The average annual number of homicides in this decade nearly triples that number in the 1950s. Mass shootings were essentially unheard of in the 1950s. There were already 71 mass shootings in the first six weeks of this year.

All of this makes the words of Mother Teresa ring louder and clearer: “We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of war, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other?”

Over this same time period, there has been a significant decline in the number of people affiliated with a religion in this country. In 1972, 90% of Americans identified as Christians, and 5% were religiously unaffiliated. In 2022, the number of Christians dropped to 63%, and the religiously unaffiliated grew to 29%. This is not intended to establish a connection between the decline in respect for human life and the decline in affiliation with religion in this country. However, from the perspective of one born in the 1950s, I saw a country then that was a better place when more people regularly went to church.

I am not in any way guaranteeing that a return to this practice would make everything better, but it most probably will not make things worse — which is the direction we appear to be heading.

Rick Leighton of Duluth is a retired attorney who, after a 24-year hiatus from being religiously affiliated, converted to Roman Catholicism in 1996. He wrote this for the News Tribune.