Local View: What would survivor from Brule think of Russia's war?

As I continue to follow developments in that ugly war currently being waged in Ukraine, I can’t help but think of Mayme. What would Mayme think about this latest wave of brutality and suffering in the former Soviet Union? And how would she respond?

Mayme Sevander was born 100 years ago, on July 23, 1923, in Brule, the daughter of Oscar Corgan. Corgan went on to inspire thousands of American and Canadian Finns to emigrate to Soviet Karelia in the 1930s in search of a better life. Mayme and her family left for the USSR in 1934.

Part of the motivation for those “Red Finns” who followed Oscar Corgan was a streak of anti-Finnish feeling in parts of North America. And, they were attracted by the opportunity to find work in a land untouched by massive Depression-era unemployment.

That the dream of these idealistic North American Finns turned sour is now well known. Many of them perished in subsequent years of persecution and famine under Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, during the Winter War with Finland, and then throughout World War II. Others were forgotten as a result of the McCarthy years of suspicion in the U.S. and the protracted Cold War that engulfed us all.

But Mayme survived. In fact, it might be argued she flourished. She worked as an editor for the TASS news agency and then spent 40 years as a language teacher at the Karelian Pedagogical Institute in Petrozavodsk, the capital of Soviet Karelia. She ran the school’s English department and wrote several textbooks.

I met Mayme in 1986 on a peacemaking trip of Duluthians to Petrozavodsk led by longtime peace activist Brooks Anderson. By 1989, she had joined me in a new venture at the College of St. Scholastica, where we developed a Russian-studies program and where she worked on her memoirs.

From then on, documenting the tragic fates of the immigrant Finns became the driving force of Mayme’s life. She published four books dealing with this topic and helped bring closure to many families who had lost touch with relatives who had emigrated. (Her first book, “They Took My Father,” was written with the News Tribune’s Laurie Hertzel, who later was books editor for the Star Tribune. It deals with her own experiences and with the arrest and execution of her father as an “enemy of the people.”)

Mayme was hard-boiled but with a heart of gold. Her personality was so strong she filled the room wherever she went. And her commitment to documenting the lives of “her people,” who were victimized during the Stalin years in Russia, was breathtaking. She returned frequently to Russia to do research in the once-closed KGB files to fill out the lives of thousands of immigrant Finns who were lost to history.

Mayme’s research reminds us of the very real grassroots costs of war and of misguided political decisions. Her account of a highly charged period is very much a people’s history that honors the lives of otherwise-forgotten witnesses to cataclysmic events.

As I read about the battles, the suffering, and the dying in Ukraine these days, my hope is that people will emerge of Mayme’s determination and commitment. We need such people to chronicle events on the ground the way Mayme did for the devastating history that she herself lived through.

Mayme died of cancer in 2003. RIP.

Tom Morgan is director emeritus of the Alworth Center for the Study of Peace & Justice and an associate professor emeritus of Russian at the College of St. Scholastica.

Tom Morgan