Local View: What used to shock us now barely qualifies as parody

An early “Saturday Night Live” sketch featured John Belushi as a tax preparer for H&L Brock in a parody of H&R Block commercials. Belushi’s character assures viewers he is qualified to complete their taxes because, “I take the time,” “I have the time,” and, finally, with the camera revealing that Brock is behind bars, “I’m doing time.” Laughter all around.

In the mid-70s, white-collar crime was measured against Watergate, the one-time mother-of-all political scandals. In that relatively tame era, Watergate was a “crime.”

I’m reminded of a scene in the first “Crocodile Dundee” movie. The lead character is walking with his date when they are approached by street thugs. The lady tells Dundee to surrender his wallet since one thug is wielding a knife. Dundee replies, “That’s not a knife.” He then brandishes his own, much-larger blade, stating, “That’s a knife.” The intimidated thugs run.

As Crocodile Dundee might say, Watergate wasn’t a crime. Jan. 6, 2021, was a crime.

OK, officially, Watergate is still considered a crime, but our perception of high-level misbehavior has changed. We benchmark everything: sports, science, even tragedy. America’s benchmark for brazen foreign attacks was Pearl Harbor. Now it’s 9/11. Both were still bad. Remember when Columbine was a one-off shooting? America’s Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt is now the standard for domestic governmental misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies show that video games can heighten a person’s aggressive thoughts and decrease empathy. I wonder if the steady, decades-long parade of high-profile scofflaws, political and otherwise, has had the same desensitizing effect on grown-ups. There’s no shortage of examples.

Marion Berry was re-elected mayor of Washington, D.C., after being busted on drug charges; former Oregon Sen. Robert Packwood served in office long after being charged with sexual misconduct; former President Bill Clinton enjoyed high approval ratings after the Monica Lewinski scandal: and Whitewater didn’t stop Hillary Clinton from almost becoming president.

I saved the best for last: Former Ohio Rep. James Traficant ran for office after a bribery conviction and received 27,000 votes in his district — while in jail. (Remember the Belushi bit?)

Some have joked the same could happen to former President Donald Trump during his 2024 White House reelection bid. I admit to finding chuckle-worthy content there, but is it really funny?

I’ve noticed, too, a degree of aggressive talk and decreased empathy in cable-news commentary, social-media posts, and every other source that informs us of leaders behaving badly. It might not spur the same enmity attributed to video games, but it is still unsettling. Disagreeing agreeably is an increasingly lost art, but not enough people seem to miss it. Social media has long been a whipping boy over how users are informed — or misinformed. We yearn to be “liked” but unfriend those we disagree with as if they cheated at a game of marbles. Remember when Facebook primarily existed to good-naturedly reunite long-lost souls? Me neither.

There has always been a buffer between an event and its corresponding parody. The success of shows like “Saturday Night Live” depends on it. In a world where the line between real life and parody is increasingly blurred, I think “SNL” generally hits the mark. That can’t be easy.

As the buffer between a current event and its parody is eroded by news of thieves, racists, drug traffickers, and anyone abusing the public trust, the parody becomes more of a commentary on the original event than a parody of it.

Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, is a freelance writer, retired after a career in subrogation, customer service, broadcast sales, and production. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT