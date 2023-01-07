Local View: Use state budget surplus to increase housing

The Minnesota Legislature should apportion at least $1 billion from the record-breaking $17.6 billion state budget surplus to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, which has served more than 290,000 renters and 490,000 homeowners with $22 billion of financing over the past half century. Gov. Tim Walz proposed exactly as much one year ago when the budget surplus was hardly over half as much.

Walz proposed funding to address homelessness, boost affordable housing, assist with down payments, and increase workforce housing. Certainly, the lack of affordable housing is widely recognized throughout all of Minnesota’s urban communities, Indigenous communities, and rural communities with seasonal workers, as well as in northern Minnesota, where new industries are starting up. This is a bipartisan issue that recognizes the historical shortfall in housing construction.

Special focus should be placed on homeownership, which has been the great, historic engine of wealth-building in America. Homeownership keeps wealth within the state through the home mortgage income tax credit. It relieves pressure on rental housing and makes housing more affordable and protected from constantly rising rents.

Even the lowest-income cohort highly benefits from homeownership compared to renting, because it builds equity while fixed, 30-year mortgage rates do not increase like rents that constantly go up in inflationary cycles.

Funds dedicated to the MHFA would not necessarily be going into a black hole. Those dedicated to mortgages could fund interest-free, deferred balloon loan payments to be repaid in lump sums at the ends of mortgage terms. So, while no interest would accrue for the state, presumably, when the home is sold or the mortgage is paid off at the end of the term, the monies would be returned to the MHFA.

The least expensive entry for prospective homeowners is perhaps purchasing a modular home whose down payment (and, possibly, closing costs) could be paid for with an MHFA mortgage and which could be situated in a modular park. The modular park, as well, could be financed by the MHFA on behalf of an owners association so homeowners would not only be building equity in a modular home but would own the little piece of ground on which the modular home sits.

An owner association modular home park is actually being done in Minnesota as a small-scale model that can lead to a larger-scale effort to end homelessness. This effort could be focused in nonmetro Minnesota where there are seasonal workers, fluctuating economies, and lower incomes.

Even a small $1 billion investment in housing by the state would be less than one-seventeenth of the current budget surplus and would be a great down payment in beginning to end the stress of homelessness, high rents, tax loss, and the lack of financial equity throughout Minnesota.

John Munter of Warba, Minnesota, ran as a Democrat in 2022 to represent Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. He wrote this for the News Tribune.