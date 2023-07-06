Local View: US needs to reexamine its role in world economy

After World War ll, the United States stepped up and through its generosity the Marshall Plan helped in the efforts to rebuild Europe and to assist Europeans in getting their economies up and running again. The U.S. also stepped up and helped rebuild Japan. We realized the importance of the greater good for all mankind. Helping these countries rebuild would help the rest of the world economically. The European countries and Japan are some of our best and most reliable allies today.

That was the good side of the U.S.

We also have a dark side. We supported, through the CIA, several coups throughout the world as our way to control things economically and spread democracy. Some of those countries were Cuba, Iran, South Vietnam, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, and Iraq. In that process, innocent men, women, and children were killed. The U.S. lost thousands of soldiers and more were seriously injured. We spent trillions of U.S. taxpayer dollars funding these actions — money that could have been used for better health care, education, and infrastructure, as well as clean air and water. Today, these countries, except for Vietnam, despise the U.S.

We need to ask ourselves: How well did our actions turn out for America and its citizens?

After World War ll, we were the leader of the world economy. We used our position to shape the world as we saw fit. Some aspects of that were very positive. We worked to create the UN, to give all countries a voice and address many of the world’s problems, such as hunger and disease. Through the UN, we worked to eliminate conflict.

On the negative side, we used our financial strength through tariffs, sanctions, and other economic means to essentially bully countries into doing what we thought they ought to be doing or to punish them for their actions.

It has been shown that tariffs — like the ones President Donald Trump placed on China as a punishment and then President Joe Biden continued — don’t really work. The direct deficit with China did drop for a while, but it went back up. According to a 2021 study of the Commerce Department, as imports from China declined, U.S. companies turned to numerous other countries to furnish goods, and our overall trade deficit went up. Not a financial win for the U.S.

What we fail to recognize is that China doesn’t pay those tariffs; consumers do. So, in America, our citizens are the ones who lost, not China.

We have recently sanctioned several countries. Many sanctions are because of their support for Russia and its illegal invasion of Ukraine. This hasn’t been that successful, either. Those countries continue to sell to Russia, publicly support Russia’s actions, or remain silent. We are being despised by more and more countries because of our punitive actions.

The global economy has grown tremendously in the past few decades. Several countries have seen tremendous growth and wealth, led by China. Our place in the world has changed dramatically. How we choose to react to this change will be critical to the future of our nation. Many countries don’t take us seriously. Because of our actions, several countries are working to replace the dollar as the world’s currency, which would be an economic disaster for the U.S.

Countries such as China, many Arab nations, and Russia are not democratic and never will be. Just as we chose to be a democratic republic, they chose to be something else. Our hatred of communism will not change China or Russia.

Totalitarian countries, or countries led by dictators, won’t change, either. We need to get over it. We need to stop trying to change the world to be like us. We need to stop seeing countries that are different as our enemies, even though they may be fierce competitors. We must realize the world is connected economically. Yes, we have differences, but there are numerous critical global problems that must be addressed.

Nationalism can create a strong sense of identity and pride, but it can lead to conflict, infringement on the rights of others, and hatred. The U.S. must start thinking of the common good of all nations and become a leader that advances open dialogues and uses diplomacy with other major powers to find common ground and address issues.

We have more in common than we have differences. Because of a lack of dialogue, we are headed down a path from where there may be no return.

J. Doug Pruitt of Knife River is a writer and contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

