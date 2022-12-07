Local View: US can't back down now from its support of Ukraine

I wrote a column after Russia’s second illegal invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin believed Ukraine should be part of his Mother Russia and wanted to take it back. In that column I expressed that his attack on Ukraine, a free sovereign nation, would be an attack on all democracies. The U.S., EU, and NATO must stand together and provide whatever assistance necessary, militarily or financially, to prevent the takeover of Ukraine by Russia.

President Joe Biden has done a good job to date in playing a significant role in keeping the U.S., EU, and NATO on the same page in their collective resolve to defend Ukraine. This was not an easy task after the strained relationships created by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Now that the Republicans have gained control of the U.S. House, Kevin McCarthy the presumptive speaker, has said funding for Ukraine may be pulled back. His comment was hard to believe, except for the increasingly pro-Russian MAGA caucus. Some Republicans have stated that people in the U.S. are hurting in America, and we don’t need to be spending money on Ukraine. There is no question that inflation has stressed a lot of Americans, and, yes, things for many Americans haven’t been very easy. That can be said for people all over the world, not just in America. I would hope under the circumstances caused by Russia invading Ukraine, we could look at this through a different filter and perspective.

Economies have always gone up and down, and inflation is often part of some of those economic cycles. There is no question that it does cause pain for people, especially for those in the lower socioeconomic parts of our society.

In my adult life, I have lived through eight recessions, including the “Great Recession.” We have experienced inflation rates of over 13% and, in 1981, a mortgage rate of 18%. I had a 13.5% mortgage rate on my home and considered myself lucky. We all did what we had to at that time to get by. We cut back on spending, worked second jobs, or moonlighted until things changed, which they always do.

While we are suffering some pain from the current economic conditions, Russia is destroying Ukraine. In his pursuit to take over the country, Putin has bombed hospitals, apartments, houses, churches, and maternity wards; and he has killed thousands of innocent men, women, and children, including the elderly. He has also turned millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees. He has destroyed major infrastructure and is now destroying power plants, electrical grids, and water treatment facilities to freeze Ukrainians or starve them to death.

The U.S., in its support of Ukraine, has spent about $60 billion. McCarthy and other Republicans seem concerned about our level of financial support since things are so difficult in America. It’s interesting that he and other Republicans didn’t seem concerned about the $7.8 trillion of debt — yes, trillion — the Trump administration created in just four years. They didn’t seem that concerned about the trillions of dollars spent in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, started by President George W. Bush.

Putin will do everything in his power to prolong this war because he believes the U.S., EU countries, and NATO will begin to feel the pressure from their citizens who are stressed because of economic conditions and their resolve will weaken and fall apart.

The Ukrainians are enduring the incredible destruction of their entire country, which will take decades to rebuild, as well as the loss of life, families being destroyed, and the displacement of citizens, while heading into the dead of winter with limited power, heat, and water. But they continue to defend their country with everything they have. They are remarkably resilient people because they know if they lose this war, they will lose their freedom. Ukraine will no longer be a democracy. It will become another miserable country under Putin’s control.

Yes, we have our struggles in America, but now is not the time for us to weaken. We need to show the courage and resilience that the Ukrainians have shown. It’s imperative we stand strong and do everything in our power, along with our allies, to make sure Putin does not win.

This is not just Russia against Ukraine; it’s Russia against democracy.

J. Doug Pruitt of Knife River is a writer and contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.