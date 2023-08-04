Local View: UMD’s Schleuder a trailblazer on volleyball court — and court of law

The death late last month of Stephanie Schleuder, a decorated University of Minnesota Duluth alumna and acclaimed women’s sports coach, was widely reported locally and in the women’s sports community.

While noting her passing on June 26, 2023, at age 73, the accounts overlooked one of her most significant achievements at the state and national levels, however: Her advocacy on behalf of women in sports expanded the rights of employees generally, especially women, to speak out about workplace inequities.

The tale of how she did so warrants recall.

The Minneapolis native attended UMD, where she excelled in volleyball and was named the outstanding woman in the school’s physical-education program. Following graduation, she started a long and successful 34-year college coaching career at five schools, including three years heading the Bulldog women’s basketball team and as assistant volleyball coach. That was followed by eight years coaching both women’s basketball and volleyball at the University of Alabama and then returning home where she made her mark for 13 years as head coach of the University of Minnesota Gophers’ women‘s volleyball team in the Twin Cities before a dozen more years doing the same at Macalester in St. Paul, compiling 702 wins in her career.

Stephanie Schleuder / University of Minnesota Duluth photo

She also racked up nearly as many accolades, clinching induction with the inaugural UMD Hall of Fame in 1991; selection in the Minnesota Volleyball Hall of Fame; and inclusion in the American Hall of Fame of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, an organization she headed from 2002 to 2004, along with many other awards, citations, and honors.

But it was her effect in the courts of law that may have outshined her coaching prowess on those other courts.

Despite a salutary win-loss record, she was discharged at the end of the 1984 season arising out of a pay-equity dispute with Chris Voelz, head of the then-separate women’s athletic program, concerning her $50,000 annual salary, which Schleuder felt was well below that paid to male coaches of other non-revenue-raising men’s teams.

Raising that claim of discrimination unleashed a power struggle that led Voelz to fire Schleuder, technically a non-renewal of her contract, which prompted Schleuder to bring a claim of sex discrimination against Voelz and the university that ultimately culminated in a large monetary settlement for her.

That’s when her legal landmarks arose.

As part of a settlement agreement, the university and Voelz insisted that Schleuder promise to refrain from making any negative comments about the university athletic program or accusations of discrimination or other deprecatory remarks, capsulized into what is known as a non-disparagement agreement or “NDA.” This included a so-called “gag” provision barring her from talking about her case or any improprieties or inequities at the workplace.

But her termination, in the face of her charge of gender bias, led to a firestorm, reaching the legislative chambers in St. Paul. The result was an amendment to the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, one of Minnesota’s two premier “sunshine” statutes, along with the Open Meeting Law, proscribing any settlement agreements with public employees from including clauses that tended to limit “the purpose or effect of limiting access to or disclosure of information or opinions” about the employers; it further declared any such NDA to be “void and unenforceable” in the courts of law, which are proscribed from enforcing them.

Consequently, “gag” orders were gone, at least for those in the public sector. But that was not the end of Schleuder’s saga.

Nearly three decades later, the “Schleuder provision” became the belated forerunner for a federal measure enacted late last year, the “Speak Out Act,” which was preceded by a couple of months by a decision of the National Labor Relations Board, the agency that governs labor-management relations in the private sector, proscribing any settlement agreements that include non-disparagement clauses barring employees from discussing the terms of their settlements or any conditions in the workplace that led to it. This essentially wiped out NDAs and the “gag” restraints accompanying them.

The federal measures are broader in some respects and more narrow in others than the state “Schleuder provision.” The federal ones apply to all employees, both public and private. But the “Speak Out” law only covers settlements of sexual assault or harassment claims and not the vast number of other workplace matters. While the federal measure has been attributed by many observers to the #metoo movement in 2017, those observers are not seeing what occurred here in Minnesota, when Schleuder, the former Duluth alum and volleyball coach, got the ball rolling, which later emboldened women coaches to take on athletic administrators, like the $4.53 million award obtained in federal-court litigation here by ousted UMD hockey coach Shannon Miller four years ago.

The elimination by Schleuder of “gag” provisions in public-sector workplace settlements in Minnesota, as well as later for nearly all employees throughout the country, was a major stride forward. These restraints have been viewed as inequitable and unfair, especially to women, by allowing employers to conceal and cover up workplace wrongdoing.

Schleuder had no immediate family-member survivors, but she left a lasting legacy not only on the hardwood courts, but in the courts of law, too.

As a result of the efforts at equity of this illustrious UMD alum, those odious “gag” clauses are no longer a laughing matter.

It looks like Steph got the last laugh.

Marshall H. Tanick is an employment law attorney with the Twin Cities law firm of Meyer Njus Tanick and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

Marshall H. Tanick