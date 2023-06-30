Local View: U of M must curb its secrecy following presidential fiasco

Now that Joan Gabel has left the presidency at the University of Minnesota and the institution is going about the important task of choosing a new leader, it hopefully learned a lesson from the fiasco: that its penchant for secrecy needs to be curtailed.

That predilection has come back to bite it in the behind before, including at its Duluth outpost, and warrants rectification to avoid it from recurring.

The sudden and stunning announcement this spring by Gabel that she was leaving the university presidency to become chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh caught everyone by surprise — except Gabel and those at Pittsburgh who pirated her away.

Her abrupt flight from Minnesota came after only four years following her highly acclaimed, pomp-and-circumstance investiture that made the coronation of King Charles III look like a pre-K graduation ceremony. Her departure was the product of a clandestine arrangement between her and authorities at the smaller, less-prestigious Pennsylvania school.

Pittsburgh was able to hire Gabel only a few months after she entered into a new five-year extension of her contract here, highlighted by a compensation arrangement of about $1 million annually plus bonuses.

Her stealth departure came on the heels of the controversy following her acceptance of a second part-time spot on the board of directors of Securian, a financial outfit that does billions of dollars of business with the university, preceding her withdrawing a month later from that position due to the incredibly bad optics and potential conflict of interest. That incident created a sour taste that undoubtedly played a role in her decision to look for greener pastures, although the Steel City is not particularly known for its greenery.

But it may have been green, like the color of money, that underlined her departure, coupled with the University of Minnesota’s long-standing practice of opacity.

Gabel’s recession of her arrangement with the financial titan Securian was brought about because of a firestorm at the Legislature, a lot of hand-wringing by influential observers, and newspaper editorialists arising out of her secretly making that deal and the regents then insouciantly approving.

Gabel and Pittsburgh managed to pull off the stealth scheme because the hiring process there was shrouded in secrecy. That’s the same type of covert process that accompanied her hiring here, as it has been done for many decades at Minnesota, much to the consternation of many advocates for transparency, including me.

Although surprising at the time, in retrospect, Gabel’s flight was not that unforeseeable given the clandestine conduct that surrounded her tenure at Minnesota, from her hiring as the lone “finalist” through her shadowy deal with Securian to her sudden departure.

By the way, Gabel apparently did not have one of those “pay-back” clauses in her contract like many big-time college athletic coaches, including a few at Minnesota, that require the departing employee to compensate the school for expenses when they leave mid-contract. They really don’t matter much anyway; they hardly deter departures, because the new institution invariably picks up the cost. But it would have been wise to have such a provision in Gabel’s arrangement to try to recoup the extra expenses the university is now incurring in filling her position, first with an interim and then in searching for a full-time replacement, whom will presumably seek and receive an even higher salary than Gabel’s.

Well, maybe next time.

The University of Minnesota’s capacity for opacity, which underlied Gabel obtaining the presidency here, facilitated Pittsburgh spiriting her away by shielding the process until after it had become a fait accompli. By being stung this way, the university may have learned its lesson that transparency is a better process than the secrecy that has traditionally been the way it picks its presidents or, for that matter, other high-level officials.

It was manifested last summer when the Minnesota Board of Regents decided to appoint Duluthian David McMillan as chancellor at UMD. Although eminently qualified, the retired business executive and university regent’s dejection was tarnished a bit by the behind-the-scenes secrecy that accompanied his appointment (Local View: “ New UMD chancellor is right man — after wrong process ,” Sept. 9).

The university can cure this problem by making the current selection process more transparent, including publicly identifying the actual “finalists,” as required by the Data Practices Act, one of the state’s “sunshine” laws — rather than the institution’s customary lame gesture of disclosing a single “finalist,” who then automatically morphs into the president. That opaque process prevents any meaningful public oversight or input in the selection process.

Minnesota’s regents took a much-needed step in the right direction of “sunshine” when they designated four finalists for the interim job, two insiders and a pair of outsiders, including former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger of Austin, Minnesota, who was named to the temporary post in early May and who could conceivably be convert to the permanent position.

But that transparency was only for the temporary spot, not the long-term position. The University of Minnesota has an opportunity to extend that glimpse of sunshine into a ray of transparency when it selects the permanent replacement for Gabel. It ought to have learned its lesson of the shortcomings of secrecy when it does so.

As for ex-President Gabel, her salary at Pittsburgh is close to what she was making at Minnesota, $950,000 annually. Sweeteners, including retirement funding and multiple bonuses, will bring her compensation package close to $1.5 million or more, about double the $700,000 salary of the outgoing chancellor.

That’s almost as much as top-flight college athletes are making on Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) deals these days (more about that topic later this summer).

With that kind of compensation, Gabel won’t have to moonlight.

Marshall H. Tanick is an employment and constitutional-law attorney in Minneapolis, an historian, and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

