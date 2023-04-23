Local View: Two-party politics is excluding too many Americans

The stranglehold our two-party system has on the election process is destroying our country.

America is one of the world’s greatest democracies and, as President Abraham Lincoln so eloquently stated in his Gettysburg Address, “A government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth.” As a democracy, the mere fact that we the people get to elect those who govern us is a freedom many in this world do not enjoy.

When the people are barred from being able to vote, their voice is taken away, and the power of that voice dramatically shifts to those who took the people’s power.

Over a third of the people in this country who are registered to vote are independents and are not a member of either the Democratic or Republican parties. In many states, these people are excluded from voting in primaries, or they must select a Democratic or Republican ballot if they wish to vote in a primary, which may preclude them from voting for the candidates of their choice — which is likely why they became independents.

Because of the gerrymandering that takes place in this country, many precincts are shoo-ins for either the Democratic or Republican candidate. In essence, the two-party system purposely excludes voters from primary elections, to the parties’ advantage. Consequently, we select primary candidates with about 20% of the voters. In many cases, the primary winner doesn’t even face a challenger in the general election because no one from the other party believes they can win.

According to Ballotpedia, in the November 2020 election, 93% of incumbents were re-elected. This is not what a democracy is about.

We have watched the party in power change rules regarding how bills get assigned to a committee, go through the committee hearing process, and get voted on by committee to move forward for debates and votes. Many bills purposely never get assigned to a committee and never see the light of day, especially those bills with bipartisan support.

According to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ( OECD ) study on voter turnout, which included 36 member countries plus others the organization follows, the U.S. placed 31st between Columbia and Greece. I suggest our low turnout is because many people are excluded from the primary process and are essentially disgusted with the general-election process because they don’t have a candidate they support.

The two political parties are more concerned about winning and power at all costs. There is so much political gridlock and partisan politics that the will of the people no longer seems to count.

We are getting very little accomplished to address our many problems, such as gun violence, immigration, climate control, national debt, infant mortality, education, skills training, and more. This lack of attention is eroding what America used to be about.

We keep telling ourselves America is the greatest country on earth. America used to be the leader in many of the categories listed above; however, if you examine how we compare to the other OECD countries, the results are ugly and would shock most people.

We the people can change this. We can take control of elections away from the parties and give it back to the people. Some states have already started doing this and are getting positive results.

It starts with changing the voting process. We need to go to open primaries and ranked-choice voting. Primaries should no longer be controlled by the two-party system. Anyone qualified should be able to run in primaries, regardless of party. Anyone who is registered to legally vote can cast a ballot. The top five candidates would be ranked regardless of party. If the highest-ranked candidate gets 51% of the votes, that person would be the winner. If no one gets 51%, a very defined process is followed to result in a person with 51% of the vote or greater.

Ranked-choice voting offers greater competition and helps elect a consensus candidate who is incentivized to work in a bipartisan manner and solve real problems without the fear of getting primaried or punished by his or her party. The people who fight this the most are the Democratic Party, Republican Party, and lobbyists.

It's time for the people to speak up, to demand change, and to work hard to make change happen. It will not be an easy task, but it has been accomplished in several states, and it works. If we want to keep our democracy thriving for future generations, change must happen.

J. Doug Pruitt of Knife River is a writer and contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.