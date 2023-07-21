Local View: Twin Ports rich in sometimes-wacky baseball history

One thing I learned in the decade of researching my new book , “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball,” is just how much professional baseball history there is in the Duluth-Superior region.

From the early days of the 1887 Northwestern League’s Duluth Freezers to the early-2000s Northern League’s Duluth-Superior Dukes, there have been thousands of minor-league games played in the area. My new book has 1,001 wild stories from minor-league history. A handful feature teams from Duluth and Superior.

There’s the story of the double protest. It’s rare to see a manager protest a game, and it’s even rarer to see both managers protest the same game. Duluth’s William Lucas and his Oshkosh, Wisconsin, counterpart both filed protests after playing each other on June 14, 1886, in Oshkosh. Both gave “incompetent umpiring” as the reason.

There’s also the story of an unpaid bill that has kept the 1911 Class C Minnesota-Wisconsin League stats incomplete for more than a century. The official scorer in Duluth refused to submit his box scores until he got paid. His paycheck never came, so neither did his box scores.

On June 19, 1940, the Class D Wausau, Wisconsin, Timberjacks changed into their uniforms in the hotel before a road game in Superior. As the game unfolded, the hotel burned down, and the players’ personal clothes were lost in the fire. With nothing to change into, the team wandered around town in full uniform after the game, looking for a new place to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1960s, Ken Nicolson was president of the Class A Duluth-Superior Dukes and chief meteorologist of the Duluth weather bureau. A bad day at one job led to a bad night at the other in August 1963. Nicolson predicted a drought, so his groundskeeper soaked the field. His forecast was wrong, it started pouring, and the game had to be canceled.

There are hundreds more memorable minor-league anecdotes in the book, which also has many illustrations and a foreword from MLB all-star Billy Butler. I interviewed players, managers and scouts; mined newspaper archives; searched Baseball Digest archives and other publications; and made a trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s library in Cooperstown, New York, in my quest to find entertaining minor-league tales.

In my full-time job as a broadcaster for the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A team in Texas, the El Paso Chihuahuas, I meet many players who spent a summer in the Northwoods League. They speak glowingly about the Duluth-Superior region and the great atmosphere at Duluth’s historic Wade Stadium.

Just last year I met former Duluth Huskies infielder Jack Stronach. He played in Duluth in 2017 after a season at UCLA, was drafted by San Diego in the 21st round of the 2019 June Amateur Draft, and advanced to Triple-A El Paso for a few games in 2022.

I hope this summer at Wade Stadium is enjoyable, just like so many have been throughout Duluth’s deep baseball history.

Tim Hagerty is author of “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball” (published by Cider Mill Press ) and is the broadcaster for the El Paso Chihuahuas, a San Diego Padres’ AAA minor-league affiliate in Texas. He has written hundreds of articles for Baseball Digest, Sporting News, the Hardball Times, and other publications. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

Tim Hagerty Jorge Salgado/Jorge Salgado