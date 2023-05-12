Local View: Trump's mishandling of records cheats American history

“History is only written from what remains.”

— Historian Jill Lepore

Recent generations have enjoyed thoughtful analyses by great presidential historians like Jon Meacham, Robert Caro, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Michael Beschloss. However, future generations cannot expect presidential historians to provide meaningful assessments of Donald Trump’s presidency, given his reckless treatment of presidential records.

Shortly before Trump became president, Newsweek did a detailed investigation of his litigation activities, and it reported, “Over the course of decades, Donald Trump’s companies have systematically destroyed or hidden thousands of emails, digital records and paper documents demanded in official proceedings, often in defiance of court orders.” Tragically, Trump proceeded to bring the sharp business practices he engaged in as a private citizen into the White House.

While president, Trump’s reported record-keeping practices included excising of visitor logs, briefing papers routinely torn to pieces (followed by Scotch-tape repairs), documents tossed into burn bags, materials intentionally misclassified for the purpose of concealing information, private cell phone and email addresses employed to avoid having a recorded history, and documents occasionally being flushed down the toilet.

Beyond contemporaneously trashing records while serving in office, Trump also decided to simply purloin government records and transport them to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in complete contravention of the Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978.

Trump is now facing a smorgasbord of litigation, including a possible indictment for his irregular approach in dealing with classified materials and other government records. His defense is that past presidents showed the same disregard for the PRA and that he is simply being picked on. However, since the passage of the PRA in 1978, Trump’s abuse of presidential records is unique.

I had the privilege of working for Vice President Walter Mondale when Jimmy Carter was president. Carter served as president from 1977-1980. In 1978, in the middle of Carter’s term, Congress passed the PRA establishing procedures for the preservation of presidential records by the National Archives and Records Administration.

PRA makes clear the preservation and public ownership of presidential records, provided the national archives assumes possession of those records upon the departure of a president. Prior to the PRA, presidential records were considered to belong to the president. That changed in 1978.

PRA did not take formal effect until after Carter’s first term ended. Unlike Trump, Carter was not required to comply with PRA. However, Carter committed to having his presidential records preserved in compliance with PRA. When he signed the bill into law, Carter stated that his papers “will be preserved and made available as part of a rich historic record for future generations of scholars.”

While Trump has maligned Carter by calling him a “terrible” and “forgotten” president, today, historians and people of all political stripes can make their own assessments about Carter’s presidency based on presidential records retained and preserved by Carter under the watchful eye of the national archives.

Since enactment, the archives has done a masterful job implementing PRA in coordination with former presidents. The archives oversees the retention of more than 600 million pages of presidential papers at 13 presidential libraries and museums spread throughout the United States. Today, the result of Carter’s commitment to preserve presidential records, as well as similar commitments by other past presidents, can be viewed online at archives.gov.

The importance of retaining a documentary history of presidential administrations cannot be overstated. Presidential records permit current policymakers to understand how we got to where we are. Critically, presidential libraries educate all of us about our governance structure, attest to our country’s successes, and, importantly, show us where we as a nation could have done better. The documentary content in these libraries belongs to all Americans, serves to promote greater civic education, and is a critical resource in ensuring the country’s ongoing evolution.

Presidents other than Trump have understood the importance of preserving presidential records. Ronald Reagan spoke at the dedication of the Carter library in 1986, George W. Bush at the dedication of the William J. Clinton library in 2004, and Barack Obama at the dedication of the George W. Bush library in 2013.

Unfortunately, as historian Jill Lepore observed, if history is written from what “remains,” the documentary “remains” of Trump’s presidency is riddled with black holes, which will handcuff future historians.

As author and historian David McCullough said, “History is who we are and why we are the way we are.”

Irrespective of whether Trump is charged and ultimately convicted of obstructing justice or for violating the PRA by mishandling classified material, Trump is already guilty of denying the public its opportunity to know more about who we are and why we are the way we are.

Robert C. Moilanen of Minnetonka, Minnesota, is a retired lawyer who served in the administration of President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale. He has visited all 13 official presidential libraries.

