Local View: Top doc's focus on loneliness, isolation hinges on youth

The nation’s top doctor, Vivek Murthy, is concerned about our loneliness and need for connection. Recent data and growing public concerns have added to his concerns regarding our identity, relationships, and shared priorities. In response, he developed a National Strategy to Advance Social Connection.

His concern involves every individual, city, and state in our nation. We need to improve our communication and shared commitments while investing time and talent as we rebuild American teamwork.

Dr. Murthy investigated our health, government, education, and ecosystems, and he concluded that we have an epidemic of loneliness. A unique set of changes has challenged our identities and communities as we struggle to identify our personal priorities and our public responsibilities.

The disruption of learning and development during the pandemic was aggravated by an explosion, at the same time, of electronic media. Research indicates that the average screen time spent by older adolescents is now seven hours a day. These hours are subtracted from learning, relationships, mentoring, teamwork, and adding value to community systems with projects and partners.

The surgeon general further found that there are dangerous health consequences for our young citizens from this disruption of development.

Late in our neolithic development, language, tools, and teamwork enabled us to evolve bigger and more complex brains. This unfolding neurology helps us master new tools, more mentors, and a collaborative culture of focused teamwork. The assimilation, accommodation, and problem-solving enabled by this sharing enables us to feel united and engaged with our family, relatives, partners, and allies. These developments help communities grow.

But the threat now of deepening loneliness and isolation puts much of this at risk. If I do not share my developing identity, rules, and roles with others, I may not be affirmed as a valued member of my community and as a constructive partner in our culture-building.

In earlier and simpler times, we gathered together to share food, light, and heat while our mentors outlined our success and hopes and described our possible risks.

Thanks to the impact of the pandemic, we often sit alone now with our phones looking for entertainment — not a shared direction or warning. After COVID-19, we are more isolated and feel less like valued members of our local civic team. This is unfortunate timing, as a number of coming challenges are going to require focus, teamwork, resilience, and fortitude. Few of those traits emerge from our phones.

Unfortunately, our current crisis of isolation suggests many young people may not be interested in helping local teams respond to matters like the climate crisis; the civic crisis that has included one political party attacking the transfer of federal powers; and the declining health of our communities due to violence, addiction, and mental struggles.

We need to improve our economic teamwork and partners with innovation, efficiency, and productivity. We need a wave of informed teamwork and targets for improving our civic health, community health, economic health, and ecosystem health. The more isolated and depressed our youth become, though, the less likely we will be able to manage these historic challenges together.

Dr. Murthy’s unprecedented response to this cultural challenge and our teamwork has identified a threat to our nation’s systems and future. His analysis offers a strategy that could be adopted and implemented in each state and community with a growing set of partners, stories, and honors to guide the emerging identities of our young citizens and the community of mentors it will take to be successful.

Fortunately, we have the liberty to learn how to respond as a community as we engage our youth, who can improve our civic system, health system, economic system, and ecosystems with service-learning projects that earn public acclaim.

Our shared response to this National Strategy to Advance Social Connection will set the tone of the nation’s teamwork and our republic, as we build a healthier path through the 21st century.

Bill Mittlefehldt of Duluth taught civics, economics, science, and service at the high school in Anoka, Minnesota, for 32 years.

