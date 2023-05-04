Local View: To hold line on prescriptions, regulate pharmacy benefit managers

Pharmacy benefit managers not only create devastating problems for small businesses across Minnesota, as noted in a May 3 column in the News Tribune, they also create serious issues for patients and their families.

I suffer from comorbidities related to autoimmune and connective tissue disorders: lupus and hypermobile Ehlers Danlos syndrome. I am fortunate to have found a treatment using supplements to help manage my symptoms. However, I still keep muscle relaxers and pain killers on hand in the off chance I have a flare-up or my supplements don’t help the way they are supposed to.

I’m one of the lucky ones. So many people who share the same disorders aren’t as fortunate and rely on prescription drugs to help them live their lives to the fullest.

Sadly, the fight to ensure patients like me have access to the right care and medications we need doesn’t end with me. Right now, we play the waiting game to see if my children will share the same struggles I face with comorbidities.

While ensuring necessary access to care and treatment is a top priority of mine, the same cannot be said, it seems, for pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs.

As the May 3 column noted, PBMs work between insurance companies and drug manufacturers to negotiate rebates or discounts on medications. The idea is that these rebates can help lower out-of-pocket costs families would face when picking up medicines. The major issue is that PBMs don’t pass on these savings; they keep the rebates to boost their own profits, leaving patients like me to pay more. On top of that, PBMs use their power over the prescription-drug market to implement dangerous prior-authorization policies. They can even dictate where or even if I can pick up prescriptions.

I was hoping to see the Minnesota Legislature prioritize health care policies this year that target PBMs and put a stop to greedy practices. After some research, it was nice to see lawmakers include language to force PBMs to be more transparent, but it won’t be enough.

I’m concerned that the passage of a drug-affordability measure could have unintended consequences affecting families who deal with rare and/or lifelong illnesses. Who knows how this could affect the development and research into life-saving treatments for the conditions I face? I believe lawmakers who do their research and listen to the stories of families who have to live with the challenges associated with having rare and/or lifelong diseases will agree that PBMs should be the first to go in the fight to lower costs for patients.

If our lawmakers want to pass the right laws to help patients better access the care they need, they should rewrite their health care agenda to regulate pharmacy benefit managers. As a patient and, more importantly, as a mother and caregiver to my son, I reject any policies that jeopardize medical research or let major industries continue to get away with selfish actions.

Holly Marie of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, has comorbidities related to autoimmune and connective tissue disorders. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

