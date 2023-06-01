Local View: Three years ago, with his last breaths, George Floyd called to his mama

It was my turn to take a shift. I had signed up for the early morning, 3-5 a.m. We didn’t know who to trust, so we turned to ourselves, to one another. Each neighbor agreed to take a shift they could. The air was filled with the stench of ash from the police station burning nights before. Someone had found wood with gasoline in one of the bushes in the alley. Was it the rioters or the white supremacists who put it there? The police were, well, where were they? The National Guard was populating the streets, and the routine of daily life was smattered. Like the ash still falling from the burning buildings, routine scattered all around us.

Around 4:30 a.m., I grew tired — and ravenous with curiosity. Was Precinct 3 still burning? Would George Floyd be cremated? What would the print look like when they tell it in future history books? Who else was awake?

The sun was rising. I walked the four blocks to Lake Street in my pajamas. The street follows the Mississippi River to the next city and is filled with businesses, a library, nonprofits, murals, liquor stores, a church or two, and an antiquated cemetery. Lake Street was empty; there was no life, nothing except a mist saturating everything that can be touched.

And there was smoke. The mist and the smoke mated, cleansing the place in its perfect, awful emptiness. A Wild West burning of a police building and looting of businesses had happened. Right where I live. I stood in its wake.

I wanted this to be a dream from which I could awaken, the empty street a dream and me awash in the mist, awash in the stun that comes with the open wound of collective trauma.

Gazing along the street, back and forth, my breath and the mist were the only things moving. It occurred to me, blushing at nothing, that I was in the middle of the street in my pajamas, the sun clapping hands with me.

I thought of bed. The wedding present Great Aunt Alma had given me was a bed sheet. She is gone now, recently passed at 100 years old, and I needed a new bed sheet. I couldn’t get one, though, because the stores were looted. There were no bed sheets for sale. There was only smoldering and reckoning.

Everything had stopped. Like the gone bodies in the cemetery, all life here had stopped. I wondered if my heart would stop with the weight of it all. I stood in the middle of the uninhabited street, companioned by mist and the ether of collective heartbreak. Solitary in the wild erosion of all human ethos, when one man put his knee on the neck of another.

I didn’t know how long I had stood here, only that the sun continued to slowly heat my frame. The mist sat at my ankles, the sun dismissing her thickness. I only knew that a white police officer had put his knee on the neck of a Black man for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. I knew because of that man’s choice, I was here, in this abandoned street, breathing smoldering smoke, sun starting the day, with little sense of what a day was anymore.

My gaze landed on the cemetery, directly before me. Did all those dust bodies tremble when the buildings burned so near them? Did their souls go in on the looting? Did they watch the city burn with delight? Or did they try to put the fire out?

A graceful movement before me now, and I knew I was not alone in the wake of this human-rights war zone. A deer flickered her tail, grazing nonchalantly beside the rectangular monument of a human bygone. I went to the fence. How long has she lived here? How long can she last alone?

I stood with her. She seemed indifferent. I could not stop being with her on this empty morning. Something in her recognized me as a creature also, and, peculiarly, she came toward me. She was at the fence now, near me. She was so thin, her fur so near I could reach it. I lifted my hand to the fence, and she looked at me. I put my palm to her, and the air escaping her nostrils grazed my hand. Wantonly, she gazed at me and I wished I had something to offer her besides my weary, decimated, pajama’d self. I felt her breath, I held my own. The mist, the smoke, the desolation, and for a moment: my life returned to me. My life returned to me in the condensation on my hand, the deer’s exhale.

I was empty, my city unrecognizable, and for a moment I borrowed her breath. For a moment, she was God, from whom I borrow all my breaths.

Examining her frail body once more, I wondered if she was the mom or the offspring. I considered my own offspring, nestled in with my own mom away from this place, because they could not be safe and be home at the same time. I wondered if the deer felt safe in this cemetery sanctuary. I wondered if the smoke made her breath harder to reach.

I wondered how hard George Floyd reached for his own breath. I wondered how when he reached for his own breath and called to his mama, if her ghost heard him.

Kelsey Maddox of South Minneapolis is a craftsperson, writer, and wellness artist who lives between George Floyd Square and the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct.

Kelsey Maddox