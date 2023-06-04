Local View: There has to be a better way to hold elections

More than 17 months out, campaigning is already underway for the 2024 presidential election. Do we really want to endure another onslaught of nonstop television ads that will be uncivil and negative, campaign speeches full of false and empty promises, worthless debates full of evasive answers to important questions, and, of course, endless robocalls?

An analysis of Federal Election Commission filings concluded that spending for the 2020 presidential and congressional elections amounted to $14.4 billion. Spending for the 2024 federal elections will most certainly far exceed that amount.

Minnesota’s 2022 election for state executive and legislative branches resulted in more than $34 million in spending. That total was eclipsed by the over $42 million spent on Wisconsin’s 2023 election of a single state Supreme Court justice.

Could these unfathomable amounts of money be put to use in more worthwhile ways than disrupting our lives with near-constant bombardments of nauseatingly repetitive, questionably credible, and negative campaign rhetoric? Especially with all that noise in recent years becoming increasingly uncivil and divisive? Is there a better way?

Consider the following what-ifs:

What if there was no paid campaign advertising allowed, including, but not limited to, all forms of media (television, radio, newspaper, magazines, internet, etc.), lawn signs, billboards, and skywriting?

What if there was no campaigning in any form, by or on behalf of candidates for elective offices? No speeches, telephone calls, door-to-door personal visits, mail, email, text messaging, social media, and more?

What if there were no debates among candidates?

What if there were no campaign contributions from any sources?

What if, in lieu of all of the above, no later than 100 days before an election, each candidate would be required to submit both a completed résumé (limited to 1,000 words, setting forth biographical, educational, and experience information and signed under a declaration of truth, under penalty of perjury (the “George Santos clause”)) and a written response (limited to 2,000 words) addressing:

What do you believe are the most significant issues for the voters at this time?

For each issue you identify, respond to the following:

State in specific detail how you propose to resolve that issue.

How will your proposal realistically resolve the issue?

How is your proposal superior to others?

How will you implement your proposal? (Talk is cheap; what is the action to be taken?)

Identify all sources supporting the basis of your proposal.

Then, 90 days before the election, the submissions of all candidates would be posted on the website of the governmental entity in charge of the election and would be mailed by that entity to all registered voters.

I concede this may not be the most practical path to take. But I also contend that our current election process, governed by partisan politics, has taken us down a path of division. As the gospel of Matthew and, much later, Abraham Lincoln’s June 16, 1858, speech at the Illinois Republican convention noted: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Replacing our current system — which is controlled by vast sums of money invested in the obnoxious marketing and defaming of candidates and beholding them to “party lines” or high-contributing interest groups — with an uncomplicated system that strictly limits campaigns to addressing and proposing concrete solutions to the issues that divide us would return the focus of elections to the heart of what they should be about: how candidates propose to resolve the issues the voters are concerned about.

Undoubtedly, those who derive financial or influential gain from our current system will rise up to oppose any change. But our divided country needs and deserves a better way.

Rick Leighton of Duluth is a retired attorney who, having grown disillusioned with the two-party system, does not identify as a Republican or a Democrat but rather holds certain social and fiscal beliefs that range the political spectrum.

Rick Leighton