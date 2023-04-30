Local View: The stories of spring, other seasons, play out in the night sky

Carl Gawboy, the venerated northern-Minnesota Ojibwe artist and scholar, takes a clue from the night sky that as nature awakens from the grip of winter it has little tolerance for human pride and hubris. Spring is when the Great Panther is on the rise.

“The Great Panther is one of the first constellations my father pointed out to me,” recalls Gawboy, now 80. “We just happened to be at the right place at the right time. You could see Leo, which makes this big circle. The Ojibwe look at it as the tail of the Great Panther. As the panther rises in the spring, that’s the season of floods and rains, and that’s when the forest is real dangerous. Your snowshoes get all bogged down in the soggy snow. There’s water everywhere, and the open water is very, very cold. So, the association of the Great Panther with dangerous water came from the constellation.”

We recorded Gawboy’s reflections during production of “Northern Nights, Starry Skies,” a PBS North documentary about the wonders of northern Minnesota’s exceptionally dark, star-bright skies. Gawboy has spent decades as a professor of American Indian Studies at Duluth’s College of St. Scholastica reclaiming lost Ojibwe star knowledge. His prolific illustrations, paintings, and public murals connect Ojibwe constellations and other celestial phenomena with cultural stories and practices.

Each season, Gawboy explained, has its own dominant constellation.

On summer nights, Nanaboujou (also recognized as the constellation Scorpio) uses his bow and arrow to eternally stalk the Great Panther, or Mishi Bizhiw in Anishinaabe, along the horizon. The Great Moose, or Mooz, is made up of the same stars as Pegasus. It dominates the autumn sky as moose become more aggressive and present themselves to hunters in the forest. Wintermaker, or Biboonkionini, brings on our long months of cold and snow. He is represented by the stars found in Orion, plus two more, Procyon and Aldebaran, that pin his outstretched hands to the sky.

Frigid torrents of water released from the snowpack each spring that are associated with the Great Panther are nothing new. But this year’s record-breaking snows fell during a warmer-than-average winter, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office. The snows were also exceptionally wet, with considerable winter rain adding to the mix. Climate scientists say these conditions are manifestations of a warming climate and are likely to increase in proportion to what could be considered our hubris, that is, our unwillingness to do what it takes to curb our use of fossil fuels.

Of course, in addition to chilling floods, the spring thaw also brings welcome warmth and new life. Gawboy notes that the Great Panther’s nature has another side, too. Ojibwe medicine bags, he says, often have two images of the Great Panther, each a different color. ”One panther is evil and can poison you, can blow pestilence out of its mouth. It can kill you,” he says. “But the other one has all kinds of knowledge; and if you give him the right gifts and the right honor, he'll give you all kinds of wisdom. …

“This is just like the Ojibwe to see the dual nature of things. People can do good and people can do real bad things. (The Ojibwe) understand that that's the nature of things. …

“I always like to think of nature as humbling the most proud,” says Gawboy. “You could be a very prideful and skillful hunter, but doggone it, nature’s gonna get you for feeling that pride. A little respect and humility is needed to live in our part of the world.”

John Shepard is assistant director of Hamline University’s Center for Global Environmental Education in St. Paul. Photographer Travis Novitsky is an enrolled member of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. They are co-producers of “Northern Nights, Starry Skies,” a co-production of Hamline University and PBS North.

John Shepard

Travis Novitsky