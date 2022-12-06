Local View: The king of Wakanda should still be here

“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”

— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Marvel Studios movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was recently released — but without its lead character. Sadly, Chadwick Boseman, the award-winning African American actor who played the title role in the original “Black Panther” movie passed away in 2020 from colon cancer . He shouldn’t have.

Colorectal cancer is the only cancer that is nearly entirely preventable with screening, using either a colonoscopy or at-home stool-based testing , options that are 100% covered by insurance under the Affordable Care Act .

Despite the availability of effective screening tools, colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer mortality and disproportionately affects people of color. Compared to a white man, an African American man is 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and is 40% more likely to die from the disease.

Higher rates of colorectal cancer in African Americans are not limited by geography or socioeconomic status. In addition to Boseman, Tyrone Gayle , a prominent Democratic political aide for Sens. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, and Greg Hunt, a business owner and father from Arkansas, are other notable African American men who recently lost their fight with colorectal cancer.

What is it about their shared cultural background that puts them at risk of dying? Commonalities of all U.S.-born African Americans include historical unethical medical treatment and systemic inequalities in health care. These factors have created well-characterized medical mistrust in communities of color.

Increasing colorectal screenings has been demonstrated to virtually eliminate racial disparities in both the rate of and mortality from colorectal cancer. But screenings are underutilized in African American communities. Common barriers to screenings include patient obstacles (fear and inadequate knowledge both of colorectal cancer risk and the benefit of screening), provider issues (failing to recommend screenings and the absence of language interpretation services), and system barriers (inadequate insurance and inability to access care).

Studies have shown the importance of community-based approaches, such as those centering around barbershops and churches , for increasing knowledge and improving outreach efforts. In particular, one highly effective model of intervention for increasing colorectal cancer screens and improving outcomes is a patient navigator system.

Patient navigation is an intervention that helps patients through the colorectal screening process by facilitating communication with the medical provider and by helping to schedule, attend, and prepare for appointments and complete follow up. A pilot patient navigation program in New York City used a direct referral system that bypassed the need for a pre-procedure consultation with a specialist and demonstrated that 83.2% of African American participants were adherent in receiving a scheduled colonoscopy. Similarly, a New Hampshire -based study showed that 96.2% of navigated patients completed a colonoscopy and were almost six times more likely to adequately prepare for the procedure.

Increasing colorectal screenings among African Americans at the new U.S. Preventative Task Force-recommended age of 45 would save thousands of lives. New policies should support the development of patient navigator programs, and these programs should be mandated to be covered by Medicaid. Any upfront implementation costs would be balanced by later health care savings and decreased loss of life.

Democrats retained control of the Senate after the midterm elections, and we now have the most racially and ethnically diverse Congress . This is a window of opportunity to improve colorectal health for African Americans.

The king of Wakanda should still be here. So should countless other African American men and women.

Aleta (Rees) Steevens of Duluth is a public health student at the University of Minnesota who works in cancer clinical trials. Her father, Lt. Col. Bill Rees, a Vietnam veteran and frequent contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page, died from cancer in 2020. She wrote this originally as a component of a health policy course in the School of Public Health. She has a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Rochester in New York.