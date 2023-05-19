Local View: The fabulous Finns stick it to the Russians — again

On April 4, Finland (the country, silly, not the hamlet near Two Harbors) became the 31st member of NATO, the alliance of countries to counter Russian imperialism, among other aims.

Finland was invaded by Russia in 1939 in what is known as the Winter War. Russia at that time wanted to get back territories that were under Russian influence. The Finns resisted, but the Baltic states — the country I represent as a consul in Minnesota, Latvia, included — weren’t strong enough and fell under Russian communism for 70 years.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 convinced Finland its neutrality was not safe enough, and it sought to join NATO. Now, if Russia wants to invade Finland, it will have all of NATO to contend with, too.

For now, though, Russia seems to have a love/hate relationship with Finland. Russia seems jealous of how Finland — just one and a half times bigger than Minnesota, with 108,000 lakes, and with a small population of only about 5.5 million — can be so prosperous and innovative. It is home to Nokia’s headquarters and the world’s most advanced and biggest icebreakers.

Finland also claims Stockmann, Scandinavia’s biggest and most luxurious and inclusive department store. At Stockmann, founded in 1862, you can find everything you need, including delicious foods, souvenirs, and the latest fashions and designs. The flagship of the department-store chain, in the heart of Helsinki, offers nearly 540,000 square feet of shopping across 10 floors. It is a combination of Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sears of 30 years ago, Harrods in London, El Corte Inglés in Madrid, and the fanciest of restaurants. A 1977 New York Times article reported that a class was once asked to name the capital of Finland, and a child, without hesitation, volunteered “Stockmann!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The answer was appropriate enough for several thousand foreigners living in Moscow, who maintain stubborn links with bourgeois consumerism through the Stockmann department store. Helsinki has long been the window on the West for Moscow's foreign diplomats, correspondents, and business owners. They go to have their teeth fixed; their sinuses drained; their craving for fresh fruit and vegetables satisfied; and their frustrations assuaged by correspondents, American movies, and strong Finnish beer. They call upon Stockmann to deliver the best of the West to them. “Without Stockmann, there wouldn't be any Americans living in Moscow,” an American diplomat once contended.

But Stockmann played a much larger role, I learned when I went to Finland in the mid-1990s, in Russia’s implosion. While at the store to try to sell some U.S. retail goods to a client, I met Peter Stockmann, a direct descendant of the founders. He asked me to join him for an espresso after we finished our business.

“John,” he asked me, as I recall the conversation, “why did communism last 70 years in Russia?”

I responded it was ideology, strength of the military, and fear.

“No,” he said, “it was Stockmann.”

A department store kept communism alive? I did a poor job of hiding my disbelief.

Peter went on: “Every night we would get an enormously long telex (the email of the day) as to what to put on the overnight trucks and trains to Moscow. Sometimes it was refrigerators; and always it was lots of bananas, milk, bread, meats, everything you would find in a modern grocery store and then some.”

All of this, of course, was distributed to shops where only the top levels of the communist government could shop. No ordinary citizen could go there. In fact, he told me, the stores had heavy curtains so you could not even see inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the top levels would have had to scrounge for food and other things like ordinary people, the system would have changed,” I remember Peter telling me. “But they felt no pain because of what Stockmann did for 70 years.”

After the fall of communism, Stockmann put its own stores in Moscow, where mostly the well-off could shop. But they, like other Western firms, eventually pulled out.

Today, we have gone back to 1939: Russia is threatening Finland, and the Finns are putting up hundreds of miles of fence on the Russian border and stopping Rusians from coming to Helsinki. Russian nationalists feel they are at war with Finland.

A famous quote from Alexis Kivi, a celebrated Finnish writer, sums up this seemingly bad situation: “A strong will takes a man through a gray rock.” This is often linked to the Finnish concept of sisu, akin to “our grit.”

John Freivalds of Wayzata, Minnesota, is the author of six books, is the honorary consul of Latvia in Minnesota, and is a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page. His website is jfapress.com.

John Freivalds