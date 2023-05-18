Local View: Tax disparity a disadvantage to Minnesota distilleries

When we opened our doors nearly three years ago, our goal was to bring together the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions to Minnesota. As luck would have it, we exceeded our wildest expectations. Our family-owned, Minneapolis-based business, O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co., attracted nearly 150,000 visitors to the distillery in the first year of opening, and our brand, Keeper’s Heart, expanded to 20 states and is the official whiskey of the Minnesota Twins.

Just in time for the start of baseball season, in addition to our whiskeys, we launched and are now featuring two new canned cocktails to serve at Twins games. We developed these products — a whiskey-based lemonade and a whiskey-based mule — with our customers’ feedback, to deliver fresh, convenient, and ready-made quality beverages. We recognized the popularity of this emerging canned cocktail beverage category, which is made from real spirits instead of malt, sugar, or wine. Thanks to our partnership with the Twins, we found a great way to enter this new market.

But here’s the bad news: With the launch of these exciting products, our distillery, like many others doing business across the state, is running into significant roadblocks because of our state’s outdated laws for spirits-based canned cocktails. We have to pay more than 33 times more in taxes than our beer and wine competitors with similar alcohol content simply because our product is crafted with real, Minnesota-made spirits.

So, while beer-based, ready-to-drink products, or RTDs, have similar amounts of alcohol as our delicious canned cocktails, we are at an extreme disadvantage before we ever get to market. Specifically, our products are taxed 47.1 cents per can compared to 1.4 cents per can for our malt- or sugar-based competitors. This excessively high tax rate is on top of a federal rate that’s two times the tax rate of similar malt-based seltzers.

And we know our story isn’t unique. Minnesota craft distilleries should be put on equal footing with the large beer companies — many of them from out of state — that are producing beverages with the same or similar alcohol content. This would increase our ability to enter this booming market and provide spirits consumers with the products they prefer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a locally run business, we know firsthand how important it is to be competitive and accessible to consumers in this growing marketplace. Right now, the state Legislature has a unique opportunity to support legislation to address this significant tax disparity that is preventing local craft distilleries from expanding into one of the fastest-growing beverage categories.

Currently, the distilled-spirits industry is a significant driver of economic activity in Minnesota, supporting 29,000 jobs and generating more than $3 billion in economic activity annually. Minnesota has a projected tax surplus of $17.5 billion, the state’s largest-ever tax surplus and one of the largest per capita in the country. Increasing the sales of spirits RTDs by lowering the tax rate on these products would only add to that surplus.

By leveling the playing field for the more than three dozen craft distilleries in our state, Minnesota lawmakers can support small business, bolster the state’s hospitality industry, and increase consumer choice.

Minnesotans love the outdoors, live music, and rooting for the Twins. Canned cocktails are the perfect vehicle for portability and consistent quality. Until there is fairer tax treatment on these beverages, though, Minnesota’s craft distillers and consumers will continue to lose out.

The Legislature can right this wrong and help create true competition and market fairness in Minnesota.

Mike Duggan is CEO of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. in Minneapolis. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

Mike Duggan