Local View: Strong 2022 builds momentum for tourism success in 2023

2022 was a year of change, and with that change came opportunities for a bold new way forward. With the pandemic slowly receding, people wanted to get out and travel yet again. But with factors like inflation and high gas prices, they wanted to stay close to home. Outdoor recreation continued to be a main driver, as people were looking for budget-friendly travel ideas. And visitors were looking for more ways to experience local favorites and hidden gems.

Enter Duluth.

Early this year, the new Duluth Tourism Collaborative took shape to reintroduce Duluth to travelers in Minnesota and beyond. The collaborative — consisting of the city of Duluth, Bellmont Partners, Lawrence & Schiller, and Visit Duluth, in partnership with the DECC — worked together to provide support and resources for the local tourism industry.

The team at Bellmont Partners and Lawrence & Schiller hit the ground running Jan. 1, building out Duluth’s marketing strategy for leisure travel. This included in-depth research and brand development, creating the new inclusive Duluth logo and the “Love it Like We Do” campaign that encourages potential travelers to experience Duluth like a local, target-audience mapping, and the creation and implementation of a data-driven marketing plan.

Meanwhile, Visit Duluth began work on its new organizational focus of attracting events and conventions to Duluth. The board hired Daniele Villa as its president of sales and operations, and it developed a new strategic plan, mission, and vision.

The city of Duluth worked in partnership with all entities. Our plans prioritized relationships and support to industry members, which included regular communication strategies like monthly newsletters, quarterly events, and the launch of the Duluth Tourism Advisory Board. The Tourism Advisory Board is comprised of 10 representatives from the local tourism industry who provide feedback and advice to the city on its marketing contract with Bellmont Partners and Lawrence & Schiller. The board also contributes to the discussion around the city’s broader tourism strategy.

This work has contributed to Duluth tourism seeing a strong bounce-back, continuing the success we saw in summer 2021. All metrics have increased, proving that the new model is delivering positive results for Duluth. We’ve seen growth in tourism tax revenue (up 11.3% year to date), hotel occupancy (up 6.7%), and hotel demand (up 4.5%). Duluth area hotels’ occupancy is outperforming all other Minnesota markets, including St. Paul, Rochester, and Minneapolis. And the Duluth Visitor Center has seen a remarkable increase in visitor traffic, up over 700% from 2019.

Awareness of Duluth is growing as well. To date, we have seen more than 525 million impressions with earned media coverage in Minnesota, regional, and national outlets. This work complements and highlights the efforts of our local attractions, many of which saw an incredibly strong fall. That included record-breaking years for the William A. Irvin Haunted Ship and Boo at the Zoo.

Conventions and meetings are making their way back to Duluth, which saw 75 events in 2022, with 53 already confirmed for 2023. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center alone projects more than 47,000 attendees next year, up 51% from 2019.

All of Duluth’s tourism and hospitality professionals deserve a round of applause for their efforts this year, from navigating workforce shortages to finding innovative solutions and embracing a new model as travelers sought out our city.

2023 will be spent building off that foundation with even more focus on getting the word out to potential travelers through advertising, earned and social media, trade shows, and more. Marketing efforts will continue to uplift the entire city, encouraging travelers to once again “Love it Like We Do” by telling the stories of Duluth — with a focus on the vibrant diversity our community provides. We’ll double down on partnerships with regional and national journalists and influencers to help tell the Duluth story in new ways.

The travel industry is ever-evolving, and we know the growing cost of travel is an important factor in this work. Our team continues to keep an eye on inflation, gas prices, and other economic factors. The good news? Duluth is uniquely positioned to offer the perfect getaway with a diverse range of activities, attractions, and events to visitors of all kinds, no matter the conditions.

Tricia Hobbs is the senior economic developer in Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth, and she heads up the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, which includes the city of Duluth, Bellmont Partners, Lawrence & Schiller, and Visit Duluth, in partnership with the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. She wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

