Local View: Step up, Duluth, for collaborative homelessness campaign

Why are there more than 600 individuals in need of a place to stay warm in Duluth? Why are there 1,300 households on waitlists for housing? Why do we stigmatize homelessness like a disease and avoid those struggling to stabilize their lives?

People do not choose the circumstances that bring them into the world or that creep up on them because of mental or physical illness, poverty, or trauma. Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home — a home that provides warmth, a place to heal, and a space to rebuild lives, mentally and spiritually.

What can we do about it? In Duluth, we can start by supporting Stepping On Up , a 10-agency collaborative (the Chum Center, the American Indian Community Housing Organization, the Human Development Center, Life House, Lutheran Social Service, Safe Haven, Salvation Army, 1 Roof, Loaves and Fishes, and the Damiano Center) that’s reimagining our homeless-response systems. Stepping On Up is designed to ensure that people who experience homelessness get support and a pathway to stability in a reasonable timeframe.

The first step is to save lives through shelters. Stepping On Up has worked to permit safe places for people living in cars or tents. Please support this at Damiano’s parking lot and help them find other places. Also, please support Chum’s shelter expansion so it can add the beds that are needed. Donations can be made for both at steppingonupduluth.org/donate .

Advocate, too, to state lawmakers, urging them to prioritize emergency shelters .

The second step is to provide indoor villages where individual rooms can provide dignity and safe spaces, along with communal dining and 24-hour support staff. Please urge lawmakers to support funding for the Pathway Home Act, and welcome those who will live in Plover Place in the Duluth Heights neighborhood, which is being built in 2023-’24.

The third step is to build small-scale housing developments in multiple neighborhoods that are affordable. Please welcome these developments as good neighbors.

Join us to help implement Stepping On Up. It is sensible economically. More importantly, it is compassionate and civilized.

Diane Desotelle of Duluth is a Chum delegate for Pilgrim Congregational Church and a volunteer for Stepping On Up, a collaborative effort in Duluth to address homelessness.

Diane Desotelle