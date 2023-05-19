99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Local View: Stay ready, look for blue dot during Medical Assistance renewal time

From the column: "Inevitably, some will miss their renewal and lose coverage. There are things you can do to make sure you do not lose coverage."

3756902+megan halena.jpg
Megan Halena
Opinion by Megan Halena
Today at 3:03 PM

Since March 2020, renewals for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare have been on hold, as have “adverse changes,” due to a federal “continuous coverage requirement.” That means people have maintained their coverage, which has been important for combatting the pandemic.

The continuous-coverage requirement has now ended, and earlier in May the first batch of Medical Assistance renewal notifications went out. Renewals will continue on a rolling basis through June 2024.

Most of the 28% of the community enrolled in Medical Assistance will need to take action in the coming year to avoid losing coverage.

Because these programs cover more than a quarter of people in our area, the restarting of renewals and the return to processing changes are the biggest things to happen with health insurance since the passage of the Affordable Care Act. There are challenges ahead with making sure renewals are received, completed, and returned.

Inevitably, some will miss their renewal and lose coverage. There are things you can do to make sure you do not lose coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since renewals are “rolling,” your neighbor might get their notification at a different time than you get yours. It is possible to find out your renewal month by calling the county, and there should soon be an online lookup tool at mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage .

The other important thing to do is make sure your address is up to date — and to watch your mail! All renewal notices will be sent by mail and will have a blue dot on the envelope indicating “important information.”

Once the renewal notification comes, it is important to complete and return it as soon as possible. There will be some “auto renew” cases, but most people will need to take action to keep coverage.

There is free navigator help for completing renewals. Getting help is a good idea. Find navigator information at insureduluth.org/help . There is also walk-in help at the downtown Duluth Public Library every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and at the Government Services Center on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m.

If, after completing your renewal, you or your family are determined to be no longer eligible for the program you’re on, navigators will be able to help you understand what your other coverage options are.

Remember, there is free help and ways to make sure you don’t have a coverage gap. Stay ready!

Megan Halena is the program director for Generations Health Care Initiatives ( ghci.us ) in Duluth. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
051823.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: Medical debt is not a choice; forgiving it is a calling
May 17, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Skip Lieser
051723.op.dnt.oppic.jpg
Columns
Local View / On trial: Forest Service's failure to control motorized towboats
May 16, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Proescholdt
person embraces another person from behind, holding hands
Columns
Barton Goldsmith column: Getting in touch with each other
May 16, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Barton Goldsmith
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
vehicles traveling on street with potholes
Local
Duluth potholes take toll on vehicles, but city says it's not footing bill
May 18, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
police lights.jpg
Local
Armed man arrested after dangerous pursuit on Highway 61
May 18, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Camping in Wyoming
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
It's time to camp! What you need to know before you go
May 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Baltimore oriole
Local
Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring
May 19, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers