Local View: Sorry MSP, but the capital of the North is still Duluth

Way back in 2013, the governor’s two millennial-aged sons, Eric and Andrew Dayton, introduced a new winter stocking cap at their Minneapolis boutique. The hat had one simple word blazoned across its front: “NORTH.” The initial production run of 150 NORTH hats sold out in four days, and the Dayton brothers’ shop, Askov Finlayson, was besieged with backorders and press intrigue. Women’s Wear Daily declared that the Daytons, already princes of retail, had captured “lightning in a bottle.”

The hat flurry prompted one Minneapolis-centric digital news outlet, The Line, to tease out the zeitgeist-y implication that, as its headline read: “Forget Midwest. We Are North: Repositioning MSP’s National Identity for the 21st Century.” The article earned the online mag an unprecedented number of site hits.

In November 2014, Tom Fisher, then-dean of the College of Design at the University of Minnesota, gathered with other North-boosters for a standing-room-only panel at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Fisher told Star Tribune columnist Kim Ode: “This is about claiming the Twin Cities as the capital of the North, just as Boston is capital of the Northeast and Seattle is capital of the Northwest. Let Chicago take the Midwest.” The Wall Street Journal sent an L.A.-based reporter to Minneapolis to write the story. It wasn’t long before MSP magazine was cheekily asking, “How Did We Ever Winter Before North Hats?”

By 2018, the North-not-Midwest idea escalated into a series of multimillion-dollar ad blitzes. The branding wizards behind Super Bowl 2018, hosted in Minneapolis, picked “Bold North” to be the big game’s marketing mantra. The state tourism office implored potential travelers to “Find Your True North.” The Timberwolves released their “All Eyes North” TV ad, voiced by St. Paul hip-hop artist deM atlaS. And Caribou Coffee launched its “Born in the North” campaign.

It didn’t last, though. The pandemic and George Floyd’s murder in 2020 quashed any appetite in Minneapolis for branding debates during Happy Hour. Three-and-a-half years on, the Twin Cities still hasn’t recovered its joie de vivre, not really. Minneapolis’ 2023 ad campaign captures the deflated mood. The city’s latest tourism slogan is, “Find Out What the Buzz is About.” As in, “We Know You’ve Heard of Minneapolis on the News, Now Find Out What the Buzz is About!”

The NORTH hat is on clearance at Askov Finlayson.

But even if the heartbreak of 2020 hadn’t put a swift end to it, the idea of making Minneapolis the “capital of the North” was never going to work. And that’s because the first rule of place-making is that it has to ring true to the people who live there. It’s a wonderfully attractive idea, to make Minneapolis-St. Paul into some northern wonderland, full of mysterious snow-draped forests and rugged, stoic people. But the folks in the metro know there is such a place, and it’s not the metro. It’s “Up North.”

Where is “Up North” in the contiguous U.S.? That depends on who you ask. An archaeologist would pull out a map of the Mason-Quimby line, an uncanny demarcation that appears when you mark all of the mastodon and mammoth excavation sites in the Upper Midwest. Experts think this line marks the edge of a massive ice sheet that literally blocked Pleistocene-era megafauna from migrating any farther north. As the ice retreated at the end of the Ice Age some 14,000 years ago, it melted into our beloved lakes, but also left a mass of sterile mud, sand, and gravel — good for growing pine, spruce, and aspen but not so good for growing crops.

Ask an ecologist the same question, and he or she might refer you to a map of the Laurentian Mixed Forest Province, a mixed-canopy ecoregion just south of Canada’s boreal forests. The same species of trees and wildlife live in the northeastern “Arrowhead” of Minnesota, in the northern third of Wisconsin (along with its Door Peninsula), and in the northern third of Michigan (along with its Upper Peninsula). Sig Olson, the great northwoods environmentalist and writer, called the Quetico-Superior region “the North” and the boreal forests of Canada “the Far North.”

The best proof, though, is a simple road trip, starting in the Twin Cities. Drive through the sprawl of the northern suburbs and the exurbs. Notice the topography and the trees, the cornfields and combines. Keep your car windows down and wait for the first subtle smells of sweet fern and balsam poplar. When you finally hit Duluth and glimpse that big inland sea for the first time, you’ll know you’re in “the North.”

And you won’t even need a hat to prove it.

Alyssa Ford is a Minneapolis freelance journalist.

